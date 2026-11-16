Upheaval in European football: complaint against UEFA could redraw the map of power

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In an unprecedented move that could redraw the map of power in European football, the Union of European Clubs has lodged a formal complaint with the European Commission, accusing the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) and the European Club Association (ECA) of breaching competition rules within the European Union.

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According to "Reuters", the complaint lodged on Monday raises a sensitive question: who really controls the fate of the continent's clubs, and how are the big decisions on everyone's revenue, fixture scheduling and the structure of competitions actually made?

The complaint centres on the memorandum of understanding between UEFA and the ECA, which the union argues makes the latter the exclusive representative of every European club. That recognition, it says, shuts hundreds of small and medium-sized clubs out of any genuine say in decision-making, even though they make up the majority of the football ecosystem.

Its case rests on Articles 101 and 102 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, which prohibit agreements and practices that restrict competition or abuse a dominant position.

Denis Gudasic, secretary general of the Union of European Clubs, said the current setup hands a single body sweeping powers over every club on the continent, while most are left without an effective voice. He added that the union wants the European Commission to examine whether these arrangements are compatible with EU law.

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The memorandum dates back to 2023 and was extended in 2024 to run until 2033. Under its terms, the European Club Association nominates 16 of the 20 members of UEFA's Club Competitions Committee, the body that reviews fundamental changes to governance. The ECA also helps nominate members of UEFA's Executive Committee, strengthening its influence at the highest levels of decision-making.

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Neither UEFA nor the European Club Association has commented officially so far. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin had previously described the partnership with the European Club Association as the foundation of an inclusive and sustainable ecosystem serving all levels of the game.

The European Club Association counts more than 900 clubs. The Union of European Clubs has 138, spread across 22 countries. Founded in 2023 to promote a fairer, more balanced system, it says it's ready to talk to UEFA about introducing binding, practical amendments to the memorandum.

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The complaint lands amid growing debate in European football over the distribution of wealth and fair representation. If the European Commission agrees to examine the case, it could force a restructuring of how clubs are consulted and represented across the continent. That would open the door to a stronger voice for clubs that have long felt marginalised.