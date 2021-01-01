'Upamecano is one of the best in Europe' - RB Leipzig star can solve Liverpool's defensive crisis, says Crouch

A former Red has advised Jurgen Klopp to bring in a man who has enjoyed a rapid rise to prominence in the Bundesliga over the last few years

Dayot Upamecano is capable of solving 's defensive injury crisis, according to Peter Crouch, who has described the star as "one of the best in Europe".

Liverpool's defence of the Premier League title has not gone as smoothly as would have hoped so far, with Jurgen Klopp's men currently in the middle of a five-match winless run.

That streak has seen the Reds slip to fifth in the top-flight standings, seven points behind leaders after 19 fixtures.

Injuries to key personnel at the back have forced Klopp to shuffle his pack, with midfield duo Fabinho and Jordan Henderson taking up unfamiliar roles in the heart of the defence.

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez have missed the majority of the campaign due to knee ligament damage, and no return date for either man has been set as of yet, while Joel Matip has also dealt with a string of fitness issues.

It has been suggested that Liverpool could miss out on the title and qualification if a new centre-back does not arrive at Anfield before the January transfer window closes, and Crouch thinks Upamecano is the best option for Klopp as he tries to steer the club through a testing period.

“Everyone in football can see that they need a centre-half. You’d think they would bring someone in before the deadline,” the former Reds striker told talkSPORT.

“But we can’t criticise Liverpool’s transfer policy. It’s been unbelievable over the past couple of years, the players they’ve brought in and have improved.

“If it’s not the correct centre-half they won’t bring him in and the policy has gone well so far.

“There are so many top centre-halves out there. Upamecano is a top centre-half, I think he’s one of the best in Europe. He’s the best one out there if they can possibly get him.”

Liverpool are due back in Premier League action away at on Thursday, when they will be aiming to bounce back from a fourth-round defeat to .

Klopp has seen his team draw blanks in their last four top-flight outings, the club's worst sequence in 21 years, but Mohamed Salah did bag a brace during the 3-2 reversal at Old Trafford on Sunday.