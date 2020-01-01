Up to Orlando Pirates players, not Zinnbauer to beat Kaizer Chiefs - Klate

The retired footballer says the Buccaneers coach can come up with the best tactics ever but everything falls on the players

Former midfielder Daine Klate believes the team can have a “proven” coach like Josef Zinnbauer and “quality” in the squad but if the players are not motivated, they will lose Saturday’s Soweto Derby to .

Pirates and Chiefs clash in the MTN8 semi-finals at Orlando Stadium as both sides seek to end lengthy trophyless periods.

It is now six years since Pirates last claimed silverware when they won the 2014 Nedbank Cup and for Chiefs, the 2014/15 Premier Soccer League title was their last trophy bagged.

Klate who won the 2010 and 2011 MTN8 with Pirates appear to be exonerating Zinnbauer from ensuring victory on Saturday, saying that it would be up to the players’ “willingness” to get past Chiefs.

“At Pirates, we used to have a good run and we ended up losing the derby. And vice versa. So, it’s always been a little bit of the opposite,” said Klate as per IOL.

“But my experience tells me that it doesn’t look like it’s the team that will win the derby that actually wins it. On paper, I believe that they have the qualities. They have the squad. I think the coach has proven himself as well. In the second round of last season Pirates came good. They just need belief from the players as well.

“The coach can come with the best tactics ever. But if the players are not motivated and they do not apply themselves properly and are not willing to do the hard yards, then it won’t work. You can bring the best coach to any club but at the end it’s up to the players.

“We lost coach Ruud Krol after winning the first treble in 2011, and we went on to another treble with [Julio] Leal who was nowhere near Ruud Krol’s standards. But it was because of willingness. The onus is on the players.”

Pirates’ build-up to Saturday’s match has been affected by fitness concerns on their chief forward Frank Mhango who has a groin injury.