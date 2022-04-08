The government of South Africa has revealed unvaccinated fans can now get their Covid-19 jabs at stadiums.

The sports venues are set to open for the public after the state of disaster was recently lifted. However, fans will be needed to present their Covid-19 negative test taken no older than 72 hours.

For the supporters who are willing to be vaccinated at stadiums, the authorities have made plans for that to be possible.

"[The supporters] will have to go to the stadium at least three hours before kick-off. spectators must be aware of the 15-minute observation period after vaccination; and unvaccinated spectators will only be allowed to enter stadiums on the condition they present negative PCR test results not older than 72 hours, as per the regulations," read the guidelines to the public.

"[Those vaccinated will be needed to] bring their tickets, vaccination certificates and proof of ID to stadiums; and those experiencing trouble downloading the certificate could get assistance at a stadium."

The government further stated the lifting of the national state of disaster will boost the sporting industry and forge social cohesion.

"Government reiterates the lifting of the national state of disaster does not automatically mean the Covid-19 pandemic is over," the statement continued.

"The devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic extends to all sporting codes, affecting sportsmen and women, artists, the creative sector and those involved in the secondary aspects of the industry like events coordinators, promoters and sponsors.

"The lifting of the national state of disaster will bring reprieve to these said industries and revive the forging of social cohesion through recreational activities."

Live viewing of sports events in South Africa had been banned since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic which affected virtually every industry.