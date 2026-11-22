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Despite the financial temptations and repeated moves by England's biggest clubs, the future of one of Barcelona's stars appears to hold no surprises regarding a departure, with the club determined to keep him and the player keen to continue his journey in the Catalan side's shirt.

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Barcelona have absolutely no intention of considering any offer from England for Fermín López, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The club are determined to keep him and aren't thinking of letting him go, however big the financial temptation.

Romano believes the Spanish midfielder doesn't get the recognition he deserves. He keeps scoring goals and adds real technical quality in midfield, and Romano described him as a wonderful player with great potential.

English interest in Fermín is nothing new. Chelsea tried to move for him around two years or a year and a half ago, and Manchester United have been linked in recent weeks amid reports they're prepared to make a huge offer to land him.

A move to the Premier League isn't on the table for now, Romano insisted. Barcelona consider Fermín untouchable, and the player's wishes match the club's stance exactly: he loves the Catalan side and wants to continue his journey with them.

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His ambition is to win the Champions League and collect trophies in a Barcelona shirt. Romano added that there are no ongoing talks over a move to England, especially since Fermín recently renewed his contract with the club.

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Another extension could follow. Romano didn't rule out Barcelona opening fresh negotiations with Fermín López in 2028 to extend his deal once again. The club's hierarchy are happy with his performances and what he offers the team, and want to keep him for years to come.

For now, Barcelona's priorities lie with other matters. Even so, a future renewal remains a real possibility, Romano concluded, given the club's determination to keep him and the player's clear desire to continue his career with the Blaugrana.

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Romano's comments chime with recent reports that the club regard Fermín as a key figure and have no plans to sell him, despite Manchester United's interest.