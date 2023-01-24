Unstoppable Mamelodi Sundowns gain sweet revenge over TS Galaxy in PSL record-extending win

Mamelodi Sundowns edged out TS Galaxy 2-1 in Tuesday's PSL encounter which took place at Mbombela Stadium.

De Reuck and Shalulile netted for Masandawana

Traore grabbed the Rockets' consolation goal

Downs are now 19 points clear at the top of the log

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilians avenged their first round league loss to the Rockets when they defeated coach Sead Ramovic's side in Nelspruit.

Sundowns played their usual enterprising football and they managed to open the scoring 11 minutes into the match with Rushine de Reuck making his return to the starting line-up with a goal.

Galaxy were able to contain the visitors and they created a few chances towards the end of the first-half, but they couldn't keep their attempts on target.

Masandawana searched for the second goal of the game after the restart and they got it through their reliable goalscorer Peter Shakulile who netted in the 64th minute to become the league's outright top scorer with eight goals.

However, the PSL champions put the foot off the pedal in the latter stages of the game and conceded penalty when Ofentse Mongae was fouled in the box and Junior Traore beat goalkeeper Denis Onyango to pull one back for Galaxy in stoppage time.

Nevertheless, the match ended in a 2-1 win in favour of Sundowns and Galaxy extended their winless run to five matches

ALL EYES ON: Sirino who was handed a rare start having fallen out of favour since Rhulani Mokwena was appointed sole head coach last October.

The Uruguayan attacker showed his class as he was Sundowns' creative hub - linking up play with his incisive passes while also playing superb balls into the opposition's box from set-pieces.

Sirino was rewarded for his efforts with an assist, but he needs to improve his finishing as he got himself into good positions and failed to hit the target.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is a PSL record-extending 13th successive win for the Tshwane giants who are proving to unstoppable at the moment.

Furthermore, Sundowns have opened a 19-point lead at the top of the PSL standings, but second-placed Richards Bay have two games in hand.

Masandawana have 11 games left, but they look destined to clinch the league championship with several games to spare.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS? The Brazilians will now welcome Sekhukhune United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday.

Sekhukhune are one of the three teams that Downs have failed to defeat in the league this season as the two teams having drawn 1-1 in the first round clash last August.