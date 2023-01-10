Unstoppable Mamelodi Sundowns edge Chippa United to record 10th consecutive PSL victory

Mamelodi Sundowns edged out Chippa United 2-1 in Tuesday night's Premier Soccer League encounter.

Goals from Mokoena and Shalulile earned Downs the victory

Lebitso grabbed the Chilli Boys' goal as Williams was denied a clean sheet

PSL champions will now lock horns with SuperSport next week

WHAT HAPPENED? Masandawana scored in each half as they brushed aside the Chilli Boys at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane.

The deadlock was broken 14 minutes into the game as Teboho Mokoena headed home Aubrey Modiba's well-taken free-kick to hand Sundowns the lead.

The Chilli Boys posed a serious threat to the hosts' defence once in the first half when Sundowns loanee Godspower Ighodaro dribbled past three defenders before forcing goalkeeper Ronwen Williams into a fabulous save.

The Tshwane giants continued to surge forward after the restart and they deservedly doubled their lead after second-half substitutes had combined. Sifiso Ngobeni's cross was turned home by Peter Shalulile in the 67th minute much to the delight of the Masandawana fans.

However, the visitors were desperate for a late consolation goal in stoppage time and they managed to score when Ronaldo Maarman's cross was headed home by Thabiso Lebitso from close range and ultimately, Sundowns emerged as 2-1 winners.

ALL EYES ON: Shalulile as the two-time PSL Footballer of the Season made his return from an injury he sustained in October last year.

The Namibia international looked sharp as he made incisive runs and he took up some good positions in the opposition's box which he scored with a fine header.

He joined SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler and Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana of Kaizer Chiefs at the top of the PSL scoring charts with seven goals each.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win saw Sundowns open a 13-point lead at the top of the PSL standings, but second-placed SuperSport United have a game in hand.

The Tshwane giants look unstoppable at the moment under head coach Rhulani Mokwena having become the first team to record 10 wins in a row in the PSL since 2014.

Masandawana are looking to go all the way and clinch a record-extending 13th PSL title.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS? The Brazilians will be oozing with confidence ahead of their Tshwane Derby encounter against SuperSport on Monday.

Sundowns will be seeking vengeance having lost 2-1 to their city rivals in the first-round league encounter in September last year.