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Barcelona achieved a historic feat with a 4-1 win away at Azerbaijani side Sabah in the fifth round of the Champions League league phase on Wednesday in the capital, Baku.

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Barcelona's win produced a first in the club's history in the competition: three players who weren't in the squad last season all scored in the same game.

Englishman Anthony Gordon, German Karim Adeyemi and Brazilian Gabriel Jesus were the men on target. According to Spanish statistics account "MisterChip", it had never happened before in the club's Champions League history.

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All four goals came from three of the new arrivals.

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Gordon opened the scoring in the 31st minute and doubled the lead in the 51st. Adeyemi added the third in the 55th minute, before Jesus completed the rout in the 60th.

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Barcelona struggled at times in the first half. Once the second half got under way, though, their attacking superiority took over completely.

Joy-Lance Mickels pulled one back for Sabah in the 63rd minute to deny the Catalan side a clean sheet. It changed nothing: the visitors still won 4-1.

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Gordon is one of the standout new faces in Barcelona's squad after his move from Newcastle United. Adeyemi arrived following his spell at Borussia Dortmund, while Jesus joined after years at Arsenal.

Baku holds special memories for Gordon. In February 2026 he scored four goals for Newcastle United against Qarabag in the Azerbaijani capital, one of his best European performances, as the visitors won 6-1.

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His goals that night came in the 3rd, 32nd, 33rd and 45+1st minutes, making him the first British player to score four in the first half of a Champions League match.

He also became the first player in Newcastle's history to score four in a single European match.

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Against Sabah, the England international's goal came from a rebound off the goalkeeper after a cross from Karim Adeyemi.

Barcelona now have 18 goals from the first five rounds of this season's Champions League league phase. That equals their best scoring start in the competition, matching their tally from the first five matches of the 2024-2025 edition.

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Even so, they remain some way short of the record for this stage. Paris Saint-Germain hold it, with 24 goals from their first five matches of the 2017-2018 edition.