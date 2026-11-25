Barcelona achieved a historic feat with a 4-1 win away at Azerbaijani side Sabah in the fifth round of the Champions League league phase on Wednesday in the capital, Baku.
Barcelona's win produced a first in the club's history in the competition: three players who weren't in the squad last season all scored in the same game.
Englishman Anthony Gordon, German Karim Adeyemi and Brazilian Gabriel Jesus were the men on target. According to Spanish statistics account "MisterChip", it had never happened before in the club's Champions League history.
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All four goals came from three of the new arrivals.
Gordon opened the scoring in the 31st minute and doubled the lead in the 51st. Adeyemi added the third in the 55th minute, before Jesus completed the rout in the 60th.
Barcelona struggled at times in the first half. Once the second half got under way, though, their attacking superiority took over completely.
Joy-Lance Mickels pulled one back for Sabah in the 63rd minute to deny the Catalan side a clean sheet. It changed nothing: the visitors still won 4-1.
Gordon is one of the standout new faces in Barcelona's squad after his move from Newcastle United. Adeyemi arrived following his spell at Borussia Dortmund, while Jesus joined after years at Arsenal.
Baku holds special memories for Gordon. In February 2026 he scored four goals for Newcastle United against Qarabag in the Azerbaijani capital, one of his best European performances, as the visitors won 6-1.
His goals that night came in the 3rd, 32nd, 33rd and 45+1st minutes, making him the first British player to score four in the first half of a Champions League match.
He also became the first player in Newcastle's history to score four in a single European match.
Against Sabah, the England international's goal came from a rebound off the goalkeeper after a cross from Karim Adeyemi.
Barcelona now have 18 goals from the first five rounds of this season's Champions League league phase. That equals their best scoring start in the competition, matching their tally from the first five matches of the 2024-2025 edition.
Even so, they remain some way short of the record for this stage. Paris Saint-Germain hold it, with 24 goals from their first five matches of the 2017-2018 edition.
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A multi-disciplinary Egyptian journalist dedicated to providing readers with comprehensive and accurate insights. I possess over 13 years of experience in print and broadcast media, having contributed to some of the largest newspapers, digital platforms, and TV channels in Egypt and the Arab world. Notably, since April 2017, I have served as a Shift Manager and Desk Editor at Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, collaborating with a premier team of highly professional journalists.
I am passionate about crafting logical and accessible sports articles and analyses—avoiding unnecessary complexity—while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and objectivity. I firmly believe that personal bias has no place in journalism; information is a trust, and integrity is the supreme ethic of the media profession.
Personal Background & Football Philosophy
My journey with football began at the age of five, inspired by my family's passion during the 1994 World Cup. Since then, the sport has become an integral part of my life, both as a player and a spectator.
One of my most formative footballing memories is the historic 1999 UEFA Champions League final at Camp Nou. That night, Manchester United’s dramatic late comeback against Bayern Munich marked the beginning of my lifelong allegiance to the German giants, who still hold a prominent place in my heart.
Areas of Expertise
Leveraging extensive experience across various media sectors, I specialize in:
Football History: Extensive knowledge of European and German football history.
Tactical Analysis: Predicting match scenarios and tactical breakdowns.
Scouting: Identifying young talents and analyzing their technical potential.
Career Milestones & Highlights
Among many memorable sporting moments, the most significant remains Bayern Munich’s 2001 UEFA Champions League victory over Valencia—my first continental celebration with the club.
All-Time Favorite XI:
Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer.
Defense: Alessandro Nesta, Sergio Ramos, Philipp Lahm, Paolo Maldini.
Midfield: Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane.
Forward: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo Nazário.