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Arkadiusz Milik was once among Europe's most prolific strikers. For more than two years, injuries have stopped him showing his eye for goal at Juventus.

Another setback came in early September, when Juventus announced their squad for the upcoming Serie A season. Coach Luciano Spalletti left the 32-year-old out. With no place in the Europa League squad either, and the (at times disappointing) new arrivals Nick Woltemade and Randal Kolo Muani ahead of him, Milik currently looks likely to feature only in the Coppa Italia.

Even that has not happened this season. Milik is injured again. Since arriving in Turin in the summer of 2022, he has made just 77 appearances for the Italian record champions. Since the summer of 2024, he has played only twice, for a total of 34 minutes. He has spent the rest of that time on the treatment table. By now, he probably knows the rehabilitation coaches better than much of the current squad.

In all, Milik has missed around 100 matches. His ailments include serious injuries to his knee, calf and shin. Now a muscle problem is denying him a fresh start, if his omission from the squads would even allow one. Juve have not disclosed a precise diagnosis or said how long he will be out, but Italian media believe it is an overuse problem. The Pole is simply no longer accustomed to the demands of the training pitch.

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Summer hope fades as Milik faces a career first

During summer preparations, the relentlessly unlucky striker found a glimmer of hope. He scored his first goal in 813 days in a friendly against Palermo in Perth, Australia. It looked like the start of a new chapter. Instead, injury has struck again, and the satisfaction he felt Down Under has surely given way to disillusionment.

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Time is also running out for Milik to impress a new club. His contract expires after the season, leaving him facing the prospect of being without a club for the first time in his career. He is unlikely to find a buyer in the winter. Juve's decision to extend his contract by another year in April 2025 had come as a surprise, though there was a financial explanation. As Gazzetta dello Sport reported at the time, the club spread Milik's reported €3.5 million salary over the next two seasons, allowing them to keep him for longer at a lower cost.

Juve still deserve considerable credit for that decision. It showed how highly they regard Milik, who had already been out injured for months. The hope was that he could yet build on his successful start in northern Italy.

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Initially joining Juve on loan from Olympique Marseille in 2022, Milik impressed with nine goals and one assist in a substitute's role. The club signed him permanently the following year for around €7 million. He added another eight goals in just over 1,000 minutes of playing time before injury misfortune caught up with him.

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Milik struggled in the Bundesliga before flourishing at Ajax Amsterdam

More than ten years have passed since Milik's best season. His spell at Bayer Leverkusen underwhelmed: eight games, no goals, a stint in the reserves and a loan move to FC Augsburg. But at Ajax Amsterdam, he quickly showed why Leverkusen had paid €2.6 million to sign him from Poland's Gornik Zabrze, now known as Lukas Podolski's beloved club, in early 2013.

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First came 23 goals and nine assists in 34 appearances on loan in 2014/15. After his permanent move, Milik kept scoring. He struck 21 goals and set up eight more in the Eredivisie alone. Napoli wasted no time, signing him for €32 million and handing Ajax a transfer profit of almost €30 million.

In Italy, Milik initially picked up where he had left off in the Netherlands. He scored two braces in the first four Serie A matchdays and another in the Champions League before tearing his cruciate ligament. A serious knee injury followed in his second season in Naples. The 73-cap Poland international fought back and remained a goal threat, but made a consequential wrong decision in the summer of 2020.

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A wrong decision sent Milik on a roundabout route to Juventus

Milik reportedly wanted to join Juventus at all costs, though Roma were also said to be among the leading contenders. President Aurelio De Laurentiis's demands were too high for his desired move to go through. Milik then rejected an extension to his contract, which was due to expire a year later, and then-coach Gennaro Gattuso dropped him from the squad. At what should have been the peak of his career, Milik became perhaps the world's most valuable regular in the stands.

"They gave me a choice: either I sign or I leave," Milik told Polish media a few months later. "I decided that I wanted to try something new, a different place. (…) A professional career is short; I am 26 years old. I want to keep growing, to be a better footballer. I think the time is right to take on a new challenge. I am a person who follows his feelings."

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In January 2021, Milik did extend his contract and went on loan to Marseille, still bringing Napoli almost €10 million the following summer. Occasional injuries did not hold him back in the southern French port city. After 30 goals in 55 games, his dream of playing for Juve finally came true. He has played far less than he hoped.

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Arkadiusz Milik: clubs and professional statistics

Period Club / team Games Goals Assists 2010–2011 Rozwoj Katowice 10 4 0 2011–2012 Gornik Zabrze 40 12 4 2013–2015 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 8 0 0 2013 Bayer 04 Leverkusen II 5 5 0 2013–2014 FC Augsburg 20 2 2 2014–2016 Ajax Amsterdam 76 47 21 2016–2021 Napoli 122 48 5 2021–2023 Olympique Marseille 55 30 3 since 2022 Juventus 77 17 2 since 2012 🇵🇱 Poland (national team) 73 17 17