Lennart Karl put Bayern Munich ahead midway through the first half, but Vincent Kompany's side laboured for long spells on Sunday against promoted SV Elversberg. SV Elversberg made them pay with an equaliser in the 61st minute. Kompany answered with a quadruple substitution, and it had an effect. Bayern suddenly came alive, carved out chance after chance and Harry Kane struck the winner.

Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, Luis Diaz and Alphonso Davies all came on. The 25-year-old Canadian gave the left flank fresh energy and almost made it 3-1 shortly before full time. After an assist against VfB Stuttgart and his spectacular goal against FK Bodö/Glimt, it would already have been his third goal contribution of the still young season. Even so, Davies is emerging as Bayern Munich's secret winner from the start of the season. That comes as something of a surprise.

Nathaniel Brown's summer arrival from Eintracht Frankfurt for a fee of 50 million euros has left Davies in a new situation at Bayern Munich: for the first time since his major breakthrough in 2020, he is no longer the undisputed first-choice left-back, in fact he actually went into the battle for the place with the new signing more as an outsider and was at times even considered a candidate for sale.

Alphonso Davies was recently plagued by injury misfortune

The past few years made this complicated situation almost inevitable. Davies stagnated for a long time but still received a lucrative contract extension at the start of 2025. Reported basic salary: 15 million euros, which can rise significantly through bonuses. Signing-on fee: 22 million euros. Shortly afterwards he tore his cruciate ligament and was out for three quarters of a year. He then struggled with recurring health problems. Sporting performances and earnings no longer matched.

A muscle fibre bundle tear ruled Davies out for the closing stages of last season and limited him to only 16 minutes for Canada at the long-awaited home World Cup. He returned to Munich carrying another knock, initially trained individually and managed just 66 minutes in total across all the friendlies. Brown, meanwhile, played his way into the spotlight with good performances and also showed his versatility.

With Bayern short in attack, Brown started in the number 10 role in the 2-1 Super Cup win against Borussia Dortmund and scored the decisive opening goal. Josip Stanisic operated at left-back, with Davies replacing him in the second half.

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Davies has collected the most minutes of all the left-backs

Since then, Kompany has rotated freely at left-back as he has in every other position, and Davies has made the strongest overall impression of all the candidates. Across the six competitive matches, he has even racked up more playing minutes than Brown and Stanisic combined.

His place in the starting line-up for the Champions League opener against Bodö/Glimt, when Kompany picked what was supposedly his best XI overall, can certainly be read as a signpost. Brown, meanwhile, stayed on the bench for the full 90 minutes. The tight schedule means everyone will get minutes. As things stand, it is still impossible to predict who will start at left-back in the very biggest matches. One thing is certain, though: the new competition for places does not seem to be holding Davies back, but inspiring him.

Much like Brown in the number 10 role, Davies could also be used further forward over the course of the season. Since Arijon Ibrahimovic's loan move to FC Augsburg, there has been no clear replacement for Luis Diaz on the left wing. It is a position Davies has already occupied on several occasions for the Canada national team.