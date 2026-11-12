Unlike Pochettino: Tuchel settles his future with England in clear words

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Thomas Tuchel, the England manager, has affirmed his commitment to continuing his mission with the Three Lions until at least Euro 2028, stressing that he has no intention of leaving his post even if he receives an offer from one of the major clubs in the coming period.

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The German coach also revealed his desire to return to club management once his England assignment ends, a sign that his spell in the international game does not mark a permanent shift in his coaching career.

Tuchel's comments came amid talk of Argentine Mauricio Pochettino edging closer to taking over at Manchester United, succeeding Michael Carrick, who is expected to depart in the coming days. The United States national team coach holds a release clause in his contract worth 7 million pounds.

His own situation, Tuchel insisted, is completely different. No release clause allows him to walk away from England.

He told the British network "Sky Sports": "There is no release clause, and there is no intention of that. I signed the contract, and I want to stay until the European Championship. I want to play in the Euros. We still have things we have not accomplished."

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Asked whether it was entirely out of the question that he would leave England if one of the big clubs came calling before Euro 2028, the German replied: "Yes, I think so."

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Tuchel: I want to win the Nations League and the Euros

Tuchel has been in charge of England since taking up the role, steering them to the semi-finals of the last World Cup in the United States before a painful defeat against Argentina.

Three wins in four matches followed in the Nations League after the World Cup, including a thumping 7-0 victory over Croatia, as the side carried their momentum into the tournament.

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Now the Three Lions prepare to face Croatia on Thursday evening in the fifth round of the Nations League group stage.

Tuchel made clear how much he enjoys working with the current group. "I love the group of players I have, and I love the coaching staff, and I have officials who trust me and are happy with the way we work," he said.

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He added: "This is a lot for me, and I know well how to appreciate that, which is why I am in a good place. As I said, I love the players. I miss my team's players, and I miss my team, and I miss the 50 matches I do not take part in during the year, but I am hungry to win the Nations League, and hungry to play in the Euros and try to win it."

Tuchel plans to return to clubs

For all his commitment to England, Tuchel made no secret of wanting to return to club management once the assignment is over.

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Having previously managed Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, the coach said: "Yes, definitely. I miss the 50 matches, as I said. I miss those final minutes when everything is over. You go out two minutes before the final whistle, and those are the best two minutes. Everything is over, and you are in a full stadium, and the lights are on, and you feel great excitement and you are part of all that."

He added: "Those two minutes in particular make me realise, to a certain extent, how lucky and grateful I am, and then the final whistle goes and you head back to the tunnel, and you try to win the match for your team. And you do that every four days."

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Tuchel hints at England hosting the Nations League final

He also raised the prospect of the English Football Association bidding to host the Nations League final, an idea he welcomes.

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"We do not yet know where the Nations League final will be held," he said. "The English Football Association has the option of submitting a bid to host it."

Playing on home soil, Tuchel believes, could offer an important test before Euro 2028, which England will host, particularly given the pressure the local fans would bring.

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He explained: "We have spoken before about this group of players struggling to transfer what they produce in training into matches. And other England coaches have spoken about the weight of the national team shirt."

He continued: "The European Championship will be on our soil, and the pressures associated with this tournament will be unique. It is almost like a dress rehearsal, playing in front of our fans."

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He added: "The Nations League helps us in general. It would be great for the final to be held here, but first we have to reach the final."

England currently sit second in Group Three, three points behind leaders Spain and six clear of third-placed Croatia, leaving them well placed to qualify for the upcoming Nations League finals.