Cristiano Ronaldo's number 7 shirt will not be left without an owner for Portugal's clash with Denmark, even with the national team captain having walked out of the "Brazil of Europe" camp on the eve of the fixture.

Portugal visit hosts Denmark this evening, Thursday, in the third round of the UEFA Nations League group stage.

UEFA's official team sheet, released on the morning of the match, confirmed Rafael Leão would wear the number 7 against the Danes at the Parken stadium in Copenhagen.

Uefa.com

Ronaldo had stormed out of the Portugal camp following developments after coach Jorge Jesus's press conference, promising to reveal his reasons "at the appropriate time".

Beyond that absence, the team sheet threw up no other surprises.

Handing Ronaldo's shirt to Leão may have been a subtle message from the Portuguese federation: the national team will not lean on a single player. The timing sharpened the point, coming hours after a brief and controversial statement that observers read as an act of defiance towards the Don.

Last night's federation statement read: "The Portuguese federation announces that Ronaldo has left the national team camp, currently being held in Copenhagen. Preparations for the two matches against Denmark and Norway will continue with the participation of the remaining 24 players on the list. The technical and administrative staff continue their full focus on the national team's upcoming commitments and achieving the set objectives."

A different stance from Argentina with Messi

Portugal handed Ronaldo's shirt to Rafael Leão without the Al-Nassr man having announced his international retirement, a sharp contrast to how the Argentine federation treated Lionel Messi after he called time on his Tango journey.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni took the opposite route. Before the friendly against Bolivia, he declared the number 10 would stay vacant until Messi's farewell match against Benin, scheduled for next Tuesday, as a tribute to the star.

Scaloni said: "Until Leo's match is played, we will not give the number 10 to anyone. After that, we will see."

So Argentina preserved the shirt Messi had worn for years, at least until his send-off. Portugal, by contrast, passed the number 7 straight to Rafael Leão in their first match since Ronaldo left camp.