'Unlike Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates are underestimating some teams!' Bucs urged to be ruthless

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Lebogang Mothibantwa believes Bucs are inconsistent because they are not taking all the matches seriously.

Bucs have a quality squad

They have not performed in the league as expected

Former midfielder explains why

WHAT HAPPENED: Pirates had a good 2022/23 season, winning MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup competitions.

They further qualified for the 2023/24 Caf Champions League after finishing behind Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

After making good signings, many expected the Sea Robbers to start the season on a high, but they have not been delivering positive results consistently.

Mothibantwa now alleges the Soweto giants take other matches lightly which might cost them in the long run.

WHAT HE SAID: "Look at Sundowns, what is helping them is that they are consistent in whatever they do. If they see that something is working for them, they try to improve it," Mothibantwa told SNL24.

"[Pirates] shouldn't underestimate certain teams because that is what I think is happening, that they are underestimating certain opponents. That is my problem with them.

"I think Pirates' inconsistency comes from them underestimating certain teams because they can play and that we know. But I think they are selective on the games they take seriously."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns have played eight matches across all competitions this season. They have won seven and drawn just one; currently, the Brazilians top the Premier Soccer League table with 18 points after collecting maximum points in the matches played.

Pirates have performed extremely well in the Caf Champions League matches and MTN8, but have been inconsistent in the South African top division.

In the league, Bucs have seven points after playing four games.

WHAT NEXT: Coach Jose Riveiro is hopeful his team can put aside the initial struggles and challenge Sundowns for the 2023/24 PSL title.