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Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

Unlike Enrique: Barcelona's former reserve-team coach makes a new confession in the "Negreira case"

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Gerard López, the former Barcelona B coach, appeared before Barcelona Court of First Instance No. 1 to give his testimony in what is known as the "Negreira case".

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The Sport newspaper reported that Lopez told the court he received the referee reports drawn up by former deputy head of the technical committee of referees Jose Maria Negreira and his son while he was in charge of Barcelona's reserve team. He confirmed they helped him prepare for matches.

During his time with the reserves between 2015 and 2018, Lopez explained, video assistant referee technology did not exist. That created a need for information on every aspect of the game, and refereeing was one of them, he said, according to judicial sources.

Referees who officiated matches in these lower categories were not widely known, he added. The club's reports allowed him and his technical staff to learn their standards: which ones were more or less inclined to show cards, or more or less willing to talk to players, for example.

Every team wants this information about referees in advance to prepare better, Lopez also pointed out.

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Toni Alonso, Barcelona's reserve-team delegate for 32 years, gave his testimony alongside Lopez and likewise acknowledged the existence of these reports, according to judicial sources.

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The court is investigating payments of around 8 million euros. Various Barcelona boards paid the money to former deputy head of the technical committee of referees Jose Maria Negreira between 2001 and 2018 in exchange for referee reports.

Negreira's son, Javier Enriquez Romero, also prepared these documents and is accused in the case too.

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Barcelona have always defended their position by insisting the reports were meant to analyse the profiles of referees appointed to league and cup matches, letting the technical staff get to grips with their tendencies and how they managed games.

Former first-team coaches Luis Enrique and Ernesto Valverde told the court a different story. Both denied receiving or examining these reports, and confirmed they had no need for them.

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The public prosecution suspects the payments were intended to curry favour with the technical committee of referees rather than to buy refereeing consultations.

On that basis, the prosecution believes former presidents such as Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu, along with former directors Oscar Grau and Albert Soler, may have committed crimes of corruption in sport, disloyal management and forgery of a commercial document.

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Judicial sources told the newspaper the investigation is close to concluding. It awaits a set of documents from Barcelona and the tax authority, plus reports on the health of Negreira, who suffers from a major neurocognitive disorder consistent with Alzheimer's disease.

Once those arrive, the investigation can be wound up. The court will then decide whether there are indications of crimes having been committed, and whether to send the case to trial.

Written byMohamed Mansi

Senior Editor

I am an Egyptian journalist specializing in sports, working for the Kooora website since 2016.

My journalism journey began after graduating from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Cairo University (Journalism Department) in 2011, and I joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2017.

At Kooora, I found the football passion that has been with me since childhood, following news of global clubs—especially Real Madrid—as well as Egyptian clubs, particularly Al Ahly SC.

My journey with football began by supporting Al Ahly from a very young age, then following the 1998 FIFA World Cup at the age of 8. I became attached to legends such as Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazário, and Rivaldo, along with other skillful players of that era like Davor Šuker, Bebeto, Iván Zamorano, Marcelo Salas, and Ariel Ortega, as well as strikers like Michael Owen, Patrick Kluivert, Gabriel Batistuta, Samuel Eto'o, and David Trezeguet.

Since UEFA Euro 2004, which ended with Greece winning the title, I began closely following the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, whom I consider the greatest in football history due to his remarkable career, especially during his time with Real Madrid, my favorite club worldwide.

My professional experience is centered on writing news, providing analysis, covering both international and local events, as well as editorial reviewing (desk work).

During my time at Kooora, I have published several series, including “Great but…”, “Legitimate Betrayal”, and “Mercato AI”, in addition to a variety of reports.

You can follow me through my personal pages on the following social media platforms:

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