Unknown foreign coaches like Zinnbauer have succeeded at Orlando Pirates - Moloi

The former Bucs fan-favourite says it is not the first time the Soweto giants have appointed a lesser-known coach

legend Teboho Moloi has urged the club's supporters to be patient with newly appointed coach Josef Zinnbauer.

The German tactician has replaced Rhulani Mokwena, who was serving as an interim coach since Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic's departure in August 2019.

Moloi backed club chairman Irvin Khoza's decision to bring in Zinnbauer with the 49-year-old mentor still searching for his maiden major trophy as a head coach.

"You know I hear a lot of people complaining about the new guy (Josef Zinnbauer) you know and we all know the chairman would never bring or appoint somebody whom he thinks will never bring changes,” Moloi told FarPost.

The former Bucs assistant coach gave an example of European coaches, who succeeded at the Soweto giants after being brought in by Khoza.

“In 1973 when Pirates had a clean sweep we had a coach called Tony Sanderson and a lot of people didn’t know anything about him but he ended up winning everything that was on offer," he continued.

"In 1992 the chairman brought in Geoff Hudson and we know what he did for us and that was the turning point of Orlando Pirates starting to beat ."

Article continues below

Moloi went on to mention Jeff Butler with the late English coach having won the JPS Knockout Cup (Telkom Knockout Cup), National Soccer League (NSL) title and BP Top Eight Cup (MTN8) with Pirates' archrivals Kaizer Chiefs.

“We should just support the guy and give him a chance. I mean, even Kaizer Chiefs brought in Jeff Butler. Who knew anything about Jeff Butler? But he did wonders for Chiefs," he concluded.

Zinnbauer will reportedly be on the bench when Pirates take on Black at Orlando Stadium in their last game of the year on Saturday.