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Defeat to Atletico opens the wound

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Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez launched a scathing attack on the Red Devils' hierarchy, targeting sporting director Jason Wilcox, after the side's 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Martinez said the hierarchy had failed to strengthen the squad sufficiently during the summer transfer window, hinting that the team as it stands is not at the level required to compete in the Champions League.

Diego Simeone's side have now beaten United three times in five meetings. Michael Carrick has won just one of his last seven games, and the pressure on the former midfielder to save his job is building fast.

His Argentine defender, though, reckons the scrutiny belongs higher up, with those who refused to invest in the summer.

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United spent only 150 million pounds on new signings, a figure far below that of their six big rivals.

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According to ESPN, Martinez told Amazon Prime after the match in Madrid: "Very bad. Very bad. I have to control myself a lot, but sometimes that is a reflection of the state of our club at the moment."

He continued: "We produced a great performance last season, and now we expect more, and to bring in more players to compete because many teams are bringing in many players too. Atletico have a great team and deserved the win."

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The defender then stressed: "I expect more investment. 100%. I expect more from our director (Jason Wilcox). I have to be honest, as players we have to put in more effort, but it is also important that when you build a strong team you are ready for a night like this."

Asked about the pressure on Carrick, Martinez pointed straight at the Old Trafford boardroom.

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"You cannot keep changing the manager, then changing him and changing him. What about (the other officials)," he said, looking upwards, "I cannot say any more."

He explained: "Tonight it is easy to say the manager, and it is easy to say the players, but we also have to look at other aspects (pointing upwards). (Carrick) is doing his very best. Every season is different. You cannot continue with the same approach you followed last season."

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And he added: "Opponents know every detail about you, and if you do not change your style next season it will be a big problem. Last season we did everything, we laid the foundation to build an amazing team. It is annoying and disappointing to come here and not see my team trying to achieve an amazing result."