Unique Soweto Derby: Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs with German mentors in dugout

For the first time in a long time, coaches from the same country will be in charge of this biggest football match in South Africa

This year marks 50 years since the rivalry between and started, and there are similarities when one looks at both benches ahead of Saturday's Soweto Derby at FNB Stadium.

It will be the 168th Soweto Derby between Amakhosi and the Buccaneers - and it has not been like this in many years - two coaches of the same country in the dugout for the Soweto teams



The last time football fans witnessed this was when Eric Tinkler and Steve Komphela led the two sides from their respective benches in 2015 - they are both South African.

What's changed since then is that two coaches - from Pirates and Chiefs - are from and it's something that has never happened before.

More teams

Pirates boss Josef Zinnbauer will get the first feel of the Soweto Derby but the same cannot be said about Ernst Middendorp who is in his second stint with Amakhosi.

The majority of South African fans have grown to love the style of German football - in part due to the performances of Germany on the international stage.

Both Zinnbauer and Middendorp played and coached in the before, and as things stand, they are among the top coaches in the .

Middendorp found Chiefs at their worst in December 2018 and ended up finishing outside the top eight but he worked hard to awaken this sleeping giant at the start of the season - and his team is top of the log.

Zinnbauer also found Pirates at their lowest when he came in - at least in terms of results that weren't forthcoming - and his 'German magic' worked wonders to the confidence of his players and the team went from being a mid-table club to title challengers.

Going into this 168th Soweto Derby, both coaches know that whoever wins on the day will have a big shout in where the league trophy will go come May.

Article continues below

Interestingly, both Zinnbauer and Middendorp are assisted by South African coaches - Fadlu Davids and Shaun Bartlett, respectively.

These are the sons of the soil and former strikers who made a name for themselves during their playing days.

The only difference is that Davids never played under Zinnbauer, unlike Bartlett, who was Middendorp's top striker in the mid-2000s, but both benches have developed the understanding to get the best out of their respective squads.