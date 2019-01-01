Unhappy Ernst Middendorp to trim Kaizer Chiefs squad to build more formidable team

The experienced tactician, who signed a two-and-a-half year deal with Amakhosi last December, hopes Ekstein extends his contract with the club

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Ernst Middendorp has indicated that they will reduce their squad size at the end of the current campaign.

The German tactician has made it known that he is unhappy with some of his players with Amakhosi having blown hot and cold in the Premier Soccer League ( ) this season.

“We should have four or five points more than what we currently have. We threw points away. At the moment, we can’t think too far ahead. The team has reacted well. The players are motivated, and we will challenge for whatever is in front of us,” Middendorp told IOL.

“We are capable of achieving. At the moment we are not 100% happy with some players, it’s not a secret. We have to look at how far we can go next season. But that’s a normal process. Attitude is very important for each and everybody," he continued.

"You must have the right attitude each and every day. If you come to the training session and do a little bit on Monday, push yourself on Tuesday and Wednesday, and Thursday you just roll your fingers... what do you want with that type of player?” he asked.

"There is so much data analysis that tells you how much a player is giving you. So, you can’t say that I am out because the coach doesn’t love me. It’s very clear. The players are in the spotlight every day. There’s progress and there are a lot of challenges on everybody’s shoulders," he explained.

Hendrick Ekstein has been one of the most improved players under Middendorp, but the attacking midfielder is yet to extend his contract with Chiefs which is due to expire at the end of the current campaign.

“I have said it several times, Pule is one of the best players I have worked with. I will say it again. There’s a bit irritation at the moment (with the contract negotiations). I told him 'I hope you stay. I hope you work with us'. He knows where I stand," Middendorp added.

"I think that he should reflect a little bit, where has he been? He started playing in Madagascar late last year. Where was he?” he asked.