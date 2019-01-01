'Unfortunately no offers from England for Hazard' as Dortmund prepare to pip Liverpool & Arsenal to playmaker

Borussia Monchengladbach's Belgian midfielder has sparked talk of Premier League interest, but appears destined to remain in the Bundesliga

“unfortunately” have no offers from the Premier League for -bound Thorgan Hazard, sporting director Max Eberl has revealed.

The international, who is the brother of star Eden, has sparked talk of interest from .

and are among those to have been linked with possible moves for the 26-year-old playmaker.

It is, however, looking increasingly unlikely that a man who left Stamford Bridge for in 2015 will be retracing his steps.

Hazard has claimed to have a personal agreement in place with Dortmund and Eberl admits that an extended spell in the is on the cards.

The Monchengladbach director told Sport1: “Unfortunately there is no offer from England.

“The German market is more realistic than the English one.”

Dortmund are yet to do a deal with domestic rivals, with Monchengladbach said to be holding out for around €40 million (£34m/$45m).

A compromise could be reached that suits all parties, with Hazard’s current contract due to expire in the summer of 2020.

Eberl is, however, determined to generate a fee “that makes sense” for his side and allows them to reinvest in a suitable replacement.

He concedes that Hazard’s performances over the second half of the season have not been of the standard he produced earlier in the campaign.

“Thorgan is an interesting player on the market, but he does not bring the performance of the early part of the season,” Eberl added.

While questioning recent showings from the Belgian, Hazard has contributed 12 goals and 11 assists to the Monchengladbach cause this season.

He has become a talismanic presence, with Eberl conceding that he is a “bit of a symbol” for his current employers.

Hazard is “not a mercenary”, though, and will not see his career path blocked if a suitable offer is tabled.

Approaches may not arrive from England, but there is every chance that another step up the ladder will be made by an ambitious performer during the summer transfer window of 2019.