In one of the summer's biggest surprises, Chelsea have moved to the front of the queue for former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson. The veteran England midfielder could arrive at Stamford Bridge on a free transfer.

The Blues want to pull off a shock deal for the Brentford man as they strengthen ahead of the new season, according to the British newspaper "The Sun".

Club officials reckon Henderson's long experience and leadership would make him an important addition both on and off the pitch, with Chelsea keen to strike a balance between young talent and older heads.

Now 36, Henderson signed a two-year deal at Brentford before last season, ending an 18-month spell with Ajax Amsterdam.

Brentford, reports say, would not stand in his way. A free move to Chelsea would hand him a fresh chance to keep competing at the top.

Thomas Tuchel picked Henderson in his England squad for the World Cup, and the midfielder is rated highly for his leadership and his influence in the dressing room.

Those qualities fit Chelsea's new thinking in the market. After years of chasing young players, the club have started to shift towards signing experienced figures who can lead the team.

He isn't the only name that reflects the change. Chelsea have already shown interest in Sunderland's current midfielder and former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka, now 33.

Reports have also emerged that the club are weighing up a move for Brighton striker Danny Welbeck, 35, to add experience up front.

The picture is clear enough. Chelsea want a more balanced squad this summer, blending the energy of youth with the know-how of older names, ready to fight for every trophy next season.