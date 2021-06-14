Underdogs Kaizer Chiefs can eliminate Wydad Casablanca from Caf Champions League - Kekana

The midfielder has further advised Amakhosi on dangerous players who should not be given space

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana believes Kaizer Chiefs can use the underdog tag to go all the way and surprise many by winning the Caf Champions League.

Amakhosi had a tough PSL season and laboured to an eighth-place finish. However, they have done well in the African competition and after eliminating Simba SC 4-3 on aggregate, they will play Wydad Casablanca in the semi-finals with the first leg on Saturday.

The South African heavyweights are seen as outsiders in their bid to win their first-ever Champions League title, but the Masandawana skipper believes they can use that as an advantage.

"It is a good place where they find themselves and if you look at the chances, they are very high because you are playing a team which is fearless – that is Kaizer Chiefs," Kekana said in a recent interview.

"They have never been in that space and, for me, I believe they have little to lose in that match.

"Expectations of them are not high, and it is always nice to play as underdogs in a competition like the Champions League, where many don’t expect you to do the business. So, I believe they stand a chance of going to the final.

"If they play the way they normally do, they stand a chance, to be honest."

The 36-year-old midfielder has further advised Chiefs on players who should not be given space since they will hurt the team's chances of advancing.

"Wydad are very tricky customers to face. Their front three are so tricky, [Mohamed] Ounajem, [Ayoub] El Kaabi, and [Simon] Msuva; they know how to play within their spaces," Kekana continued.

"They have to guard the three and once they deal with the three, I don’t see them having problems with Wydad. The front three are very dangerous, as I said, and Chiefs need to look out for them."

Amakhosi played the North Africans twice in the group stage; they lost 4-0 away before winning 2-0 at home.

Saturday's game away in Casablance, Morocco, will also give new coach Stuart Baxter a chance to guide the team for the first time against one of the best teams in the continent.