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Under Marcelino's watch: a European media debate in honour of Al-Ahli Saudi

Transfers
M. Garcia
X. Hernandez
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
M. Jaissle
Spain
Saudi Arabia
Germany

Will the Spanish coach take the helm at Al-Raqi?

Marcelino has become the talk of Al-Ahli's supporters. The former Villarreal boss has emerged as a leading candidate to take charge of the Saudi side next season, stepping in for German coach Matthias Jaissle.

Jaissle handed in his resignation on Thursday, according to press reports, to take over at Newcastle United next season as successor to Eddie Howe.

His exit set the transfer specialists of the international press scrambling to name the man who would replace him.

Reliable French journalist Santi Aouna delivered the latest twist this Saturday morning, revealing that Marcelino is close to landing the Al-Ahli job after agreeing to the offer he recently received.

Fabrizio Romano pushed back. The Italian journalist confirmed in a tweet on X that neither Marcelino nor Xavi Hernandez are close to taking the Al-Ahli role.

Back came Aouna with a fresh tweet, this time in Arabic. He insisted Marcelino has already agreed to coach "Al-Raqi" on a two-year deal, with the sticking point now his backroom staff.

Al-Ahli's fans want that dispute settled fast. The side kick off their season in less than two weeks, on 13 August, when they face Al-Diriyah in the first round of the Roshn League.

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