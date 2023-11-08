Under-fire Brandon Truter insists he remains coach of Sekhukhune United – ‘The club has not released a statement so I’m still the coach’

Brandon Truter insists he remains head coach of Sekhukhune United, despite his absence from Tuesday evening's Premier Soccer League match.

WHAT HAPPENED: There’s been substantial speculation about Truter’s future following media reports indicating his separation from Babina Noko over the weekend.

Further contributing to these reports, Truter was absent during Sekhukhune’s match against Orlando Pirates, with McDonald Makhubedu assuming control of the team.

Contrary to the reports indicating his departure, Truter refuted these claims, stating that he remains a part of the club.

WHAT WAS SAID: “As far as I am concerned, the club has not released a statement that my contract has been terminated,” he revealed in an article on Kickoff.

“I have also not released a statement to confirm that I have terminated my contract with the club.

“So, I am still the coach,” he insisted.

“But I think the right people to speak to is the club and my manager about this matter.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Truter has been facing mounting pressure while leading Sekhukhune due to a series of unsatisfactory results.

He has overseen Babina Noko in a total of 40 matches across all competitions, achieving 20 victories, enduring 14 losses and securing eight draws.

However, the final nail in the coffin for Truter appears to have been the Carling Knockout Cup quarter-final loss to TS Galaxy.

WHAT’S NEXT: There seems to be more to Truter’s absence on Tuesday evening, and if the reports are accurate, he might become the latest coach to be dismissed from his duties.

Nonetheless, he is likely hoping that the club’s management will consider his past achievements, such as saving them from potential relegation and guiding them to the Nedbank Cup final last season.