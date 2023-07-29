Kaizer Chiefs suffered a 1-0 loss to Township Rollers in Saturday's international club friendly match at Botswana's National Stadium.

WHAT HAPPENED? Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Thabo Rakhale rose from the bench to score for Rollers with 10 minutes to go.

Amakhosi coach Molefi Ntseki retained Edson Castillo and Thatayaone Diylhokwe as the only new signings who had started in another friendly match against Young Africans seven days ago.

The likes of Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Mduduzi Shabalala and Njabulo Ngcobo were started by Ntseki.

But the Soweto giants were uninspiring, always under pressure and failed to impose themselves against Rollers. They never looked much promising in attack and it was their hosts who ended up finding the back of the net through Rakhale.

ALL EYES ON: There was scrutiny on the Soweto giants on their state of preparedness for the 2023/24 season. The way Amakhosi carried themselves on Saturday reflected a team that is not ready to compete for silverware in the new term.

They struggled against Township Rollers, a side that did well to match them up in the Botswana capital city.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was an uninspiring end to Chiefs' pre-season friendly matches. After losing 1-0 to Young Africans seven days ago, the Soweto giants put up an unconvincing display in Gaborone.

This is in stark contrast to their Premier Soccer League traditional rivals Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns who enjoyed positive results against more established opponents in their respective tour of Europe.

Pirates edged Maccabi Tel Aviv 1-0, beat Ecuadorian side Independiente Valle 3-1 recorded a 0-0 draw with La Liga side Las Palmas in their tour of Spain.

Sundowns also went unbeaten in their tour o the Netherlands where they drew 2-2 with Gent, edged Go Ahead Eagles 1-0, beat Sparta Rotterdam 4-1 and dismissed NAC Breda 2-1.

This could worry Amakhosi coach Ntseki going into the new season.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? The Soweto giants will be back at home and prepare to start their 2023/24 PSL campaign against Chippa United on August 6.