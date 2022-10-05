Unconvincing Kaizer Chiefs grind out Soweto Derby win at Swallows FC

Kaizer Chiefs were made to sweat for a 2-1 win over Swallows FC in a PSL encounter played on Wednesday night.

Claimed first away win of season

Keagon Dolly continued scoring form

Amakhosi allowed Amaswaiswai into the game

WHAT HAPPENED? Chiefs were lucky to walk away with a win over Swallows in their Soweto Derby encounter at Dobsonville Stadium. The Glamour Boys controlled the game in the first half and they grabbed two goals through Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana and Keagan Dolly. However, coach Arthur Zwane's side lost control of the match after the restart and they allowed the hosts to create enough chances to at least snatch a draw. Coach Musa Nyatama's charges were wasteful with Wandisile Letlabika hitting the crossbar from close range, but Swallows did score through Waseem Isaacs and an unconvincing Chiefs side held to claim a 2-1 win.

ALL EYES ON: Dolly as the experienced attacker was recalled to the starting line-up having been relegated to the bench due to his poor form last month. The former Mamelodi Sundowns star did not disappoint as he was one of the best players on the pitch.

Dolly made it two goals in as many matches for Chiefs with a stunning free-kick and the 29-year-old seems to be regaining his old form. He scored a possible contender for PSL Goal of the Month against Swallows.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The victory elevated Chiefs to the fifth spot on the league standings as they recorded their first away victory of the season in the league. The Glamour Boys are now three points behind second-placed Richards Bay and five points behind leaders Sundowns.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Amakhosi are scheduled to face Stellenbosch FC away in a league encounter on Sunday. Chiefs eliminated Stellies from the MTN8 last month and they will be confident of securing another win in Stellenbosch.