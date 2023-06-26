Uncertainty surrounding Orlando Pirates sensational striker Radiopane's future ahead of new PSL season

Orlando Pirates' young striker Boitumelo Radiopane is currently nursing an injury and is expected to be our for at least three months.

Orlando Pirates expected to make decision on Radiopane

He got injured in PSL promotion playoffs against Casric

Radiopane is currently on loan at Cape Town Spurs

WHAT HAPPENED: Orlando Pirates loanee Boitumelo Radiopane is currently nursing an injury and he is expected to be out for about three to four months.

Radiopane is currently under the employ of Cape Town Spurs, who just got promoted to the Premier Soccer League after spending five seasons in the National First Division. Spurs, previously known as Ajax Cape Town, were reliant on Radiopane as he was one of coach Shaun Bartlett's trusted men. The South Africa under-23 international netted seven goals in 11 starts across all competitions for Spurs this past season.

WHAT WAS SAID: "At this point, it is not clear because the fact is that he is not gonna be able to play now for a while. It's best that he is going to do his rehabilitation in an environment where he is close to home," Makaab told iDiski Times.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Radiopane got injured in Spurs' first game of the three-way contest for promotion where the Mother City side eventually overcame challenges from Maritzburg United and Casric Stars.

Even though his parent team and current club are both PSL sides, Radiopane is not guaranteed premium division football next season. Pirates might opt to recall him to oversee his rehabilitation and once he has fully recovered, Bucs could loan him out to a NFD team once again.

WHAT'S NEXT: The verdict is still out on the 20-year-old's future and Pirates are expected to make an announcement on his future.