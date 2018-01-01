Uncertainty reigns over Fadlu Davids' Maritzburg United future

With results not forthcoming, the Team of Choice have reportedly opted to part ways with their head coach

Maritzburg United have reportedly parted ways with head coach Fadlu Davids after he failed to deliver the same kind of impact that he had on the team last season, although the club have since denied this.

The Team of Choice finished fourth last season and were runners-up in the Nedbank Cup.

It has been a period of significantly contrasting fortunes for Davids as he has only guided his side to one win in 14 league games as Maritzburg ended the year bottom of the pile.

The KwaZulu-Natal outfit were most recently edged out by Baroka on Saturday, extending their winless streak to eight games in all competitions.

Nonetheless, Maritzburg chairman Farook Kadodia in an interview with Independent Media, confirmed the news of David’s imminent departure.

"Fadlu failed on his mandate to take us to Top 8 (by this stage of the season),” Kadodia told IOL.

“We are now at the bottom of the table. He promised to take us out of the relegation zone but failed to do so. We are releasing him. I will officially inform him during the day," Kadodia revealed.

"We haven't decided about Fadlu's replacement. We will sit down and discuss a possible replacement," Kadodia continued.

Kadodia though did admit disappointment following the decision to let Davids go, but admits the club had no other choice.

"We would have loved to keep Fadlu but results are not coming. I'm not well. I can't be well if you look at our log position. We need to get out of the relegation zone as soon as possible in the second round," Kadodia concluded.

However, in a dramatic turn of events, the club have since issued a statement on Twitter denying reports that they have parted ways with their mentor.

"Contrary to media reports, Coach Fadlu Davids has not been fired. In light of the club’s current situation, Davids will meet with Maritzburg United’s Board of Directors this afternoon. The club will inform the public on the way forward in due time," the statement issued by the club said.

Article continues below

"The administration remains committed to our loyal supporters and stakeholders," the club's statement concluded.