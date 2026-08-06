Pay attention, because now it's all about numbers. There were 232 days between Yan Diomande signing his contracts with CD Leganes on 27 November 2025 and with RB Leipzig on 16 July 2026. In just under eight months, the Ivorian made only ten appearances for the Spaniards, totalling 542 minutes on the pitch.

For that, Leganes, a club founded in 1928 in a southern suburb of Madrid, have already received a hefty €20 million from the Saxony side. What happened in Leipzig is well known: after 13 goals and ten assists in 36 competitive matches, the lightning-quick Diomande was named Bundesliga rookie of the 2025/26 season and is now moving to Real Madrid for a nine-figure fee. Madness!

Exactly how high Los Blancos' fee will be has also been a major talking point at Leganes in recent days. With every extra million, the current second-tier side also stand to earn more.

How much profit did Leganes make thanks to Diomande's Real transfer?

When Diomande was sold, Leganes secured a five-per-cent share of the sales profit, not of the resale. That means the 19-year-old was sold for €20 million. So if the transfer to Real, as reported by Sky , goes through for a base fee of €125 million, the sales profit amounts to €105 million, and five per cent of that would be €5.25 million. There could also be easily achievable bonuses worth €10 million added to the fee, while another €5 million are said by Sky to be harder to achieve.

In that scenario, Leganes would bank a fixed €25.5 million from Diomande, who together with Youssef En-Nesyri, to Sevilla FC in 2019/20, is already the club's record sale anyway. That means they would have received €47,048 per minute he played, or around €2.55 million per match. Madness!

So how did Diomande actually fare in those 542 minutes for the then newly promoted Leganes? Sevilla FC again play a major role here.

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At which clubs did Yan Diomande once have trial training spells?

Before all that, Diomande had already been on quite an odyssey. Discovered in his homeland, he eventually ended up at the private sports academy DME Academy in Daytona Beach in the US state of Florida via several detours. There he immediately developed into the dominant figure and quickly earned himself trial training sessions with Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Rangers, Colorado Rapids and Charlotte FC.

Remarkably, all of those clubs turned Diomande down. Leganes pounced, thanks to direct contacts with DME. "A lot of people don't really know this story, but the owner of Leganes (Jeff Luhnow, editor's note) runs an investment group in Houston called Blue Crow and I think he just bought Cascade, a USL club," Todd Eason, DME's sporting director between 2021 and 2024, recently told ESPN. "But he also financed the African group I worked with and that identified all these players. I think he fell out with his African partner, and that's why he brought Dio and another player to Leganes."

As a free agent, Diomande only arrived in Spain during the ongoing season because that was not permitted before his 18th birthday on 14 November. However, the now 14-cap international brought an injury with him from the USA, which is why it took until March 2025 before he was first in the squad and made his debut.

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Friendly only because of him! Yan Diomande impressed Leganes' coach

Before he arrived, those in charge at Leganes had only seen the winger on video. Once he started training with the U19s after his recovery and looked miles ahead of everyone else, eyes widened.

Leganes then organised an internal friendly solely because of Diomande. The first team faced a side packed with players from the second team and the U19s. Diomande produced a spectacular display, scoring two wonder goals after several outstanding individual actions and running rings round the professional defenders.

"He was incredible. With his very first touch of the ball, we said: there is something special there, that's not normal," the then captain Sergio Gonzalez recently recalled on radio station COPE. Head coach Borja Jimenez urgently asked for Diomande to be taken off early. He wanted to prevent an injury because he had already seen enough. It had become clear to Jimenez: we need this boy in the relegation battle, and immediately!

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Yan Diomande made his Leganes debut of all games against Real Madrid

Not even 100 hours later, Diomande made his first four-minute cameo for the professionals, of all places at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu against his new club Real Madrid. Fourteen days later, he made his first start against Barcelona.

Then came 4 May at the Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville. Leganes travelled there second from bottom in the table, four points behind safety, after only scraping a fortunate draw at home to Girona in stoppage time on the previous matchday.

Despite a squad depleted in personnel, the visitors held on for a 2-2 until well after the 90th minute, when the final action of the game arrived. After intercepting a Sevilla corner, Leganes moved the ball quickly via the goalkeeper and launched a counter-attack against the hosts' advanced defence. Diomande took the ball past the onrushing keeper Orjan Nyland and, from around 22 metres out, had only the empty net in front of him.

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Yan Diomande missed huge chance for Leganes, criticism from the fans

A little too hastily, he rolled the ball wide of the left post. In the final reckoning, Leganes were missing the two points that Diomande had at his feet. Fans raged on social media and criticised him heavily. A dismayed coach Jimenez said of the scene: "In the 95th minute, I thought we had already won when I saw Diomande running through on goal alone. In that moment, I believed in victory. He could have made a different decision - that is as good as certain. He is a very young lad for whom this level is new. Right now, he needs support. He was devastated."

Only days later, Diomande suffered a stroke of fate that made a missed chance in a football match feel completely meaningless. The youngster, who is described by all of his companions as a huge family man, suddenly lost his sister Roxane. During the World Cup, he made this public by writing her an extremely emotional letter in The Players' Tribune.

The following weekend, Diomande turned in what was probably his best performance in a Leganes shirt. The 3-2 home win over Espanyol Barcelona ended a run of eight previous matches without a victory. Diomande scored for 2-0 and was chiefly responsible for the own goal that made it 3-0. His strike made him, at 18 years, five months and 27 days, the youngest Leganes player to score in the Primera Division.

How did CD Leganes fare without Yan Diomande?

"I was prepared from a young age for what is happening now. That is why I feel no pressure. I knew this moment would come. It is a dream come true," Diomande then told fan portal somoslega.com. "We all used to watch on television as players scored goals and had their names called out. Now to be here, to hear my name being chanted, that makes me very happy."

With this win and two more on the penultimate and final matchdays, the club, who had first been promoted in 2016 and stayed in the league for four years, mounted one last fight against the drop to the second tier. It was no use. One point behind Girona and, of all teams, Sevilla, Leganes were relegated again.

Who knows what might have happened in the remaining matches if Diomande had scored that late 3-2 in Seville. While he then conjured his way from Germany straight back to Spain to Los Blancos, Leganes endured a very complicated year without him. In 16th place, they only avoided another relegation by six points.

Now a fresh start lies ahead and, financially at least, the club are in a good position. However, they have so far invested only €1.27 million in new signings. Another €5.5 million will now give Leganes an enormous boost in the transfer market, thanks to Diomande.

Yan Diomande: The performance data from his career