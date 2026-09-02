The summer transfer window slammed shut in Spain in the early hours of Wednesday morning, and it laid bare the widening economic gulf between La Liga's giants and everyone else. Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid accounted for more than 70% of the division's total spending.

Figures from "Transfermarkt" put La Liga's total outlay at around 755.28 million euros. Of that, the trio of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid swallowed 532 million euros.

According to "Marca", these numbers confirm the scale of the financial chasm between the leading clubs and the rest. Real Madrid's spending alone topped what 17 clubs spent combined, with only Barcelona and Atletico Madrid the exception.

Real Madrid lead by a wide margin

Real Madrid took the biggest slice of spending during the window, pumping around 225 million euros into their deals.

Heading the list of the royal club's arrivals was the Ivorian Yan Diomande, who joined from Leipzig for around 125 million euros. That makes him the most expensive signing in Real Madrid's history.

Marc Cucurella followed for 55 million euros, Carlos Espi for 25 million, and Denzel Dumfries for 20 million. Bernardo Silva and Ibrahima Konate both arrived on free transfers.

Madrid's outlay alone amounted to nearly a third of all the funds La Liga clubs injected into the window, dwarfing every rival.

Barcelona and Atletico behind Real Madrid

Barcelona came second, ploughing 184 million euros into their squad over the summer.

Their most eye-catching deal was Anthony Gordon for 80 million euros, while Rodri's arrival for 60 million ranked among the club's biggest moves of the summer.

Also on the list of signings were Karim Adeyemi, Gabriel Jesus, Jesie Piseo, Livakovic and Hamza Abdelkarim.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, spent around 123 million euros to reinforce Diego Simeone's side. The headline additions were Morten Hjulmand for 40 million euros, Lee Kang-in for 35 million, Cristian Romero for 33 million, and Alejandro Grimaldo for around 15 million.

All told, the three clubs spent 532 million euros between them.

Limited spending for the rest of the clubs

Everyone else barely got a look in. The rest of La Liga's clubs spent no more than 223.28 million euros combined, a figure strikingly lower than the outlay of the big three.

Real Betis sit fourth on the spending list, yet they are miles off the giants. Their investment in the window reached just 30.5 million euros, against the 225 million splashed out by Real Madrid.

Deportivo La Coruna spent 26 million euros, Elche 23.25 million, Racing Santander 20.5 million and Getafe 19.5 million. Villarreal parted with 16.5 million euros and Sevilla 15.5 million.

Down the list came Deportivo Alaves on 13 million euros, Celta Vigo on 11.8 million and Rayo Vallecano on 10.28 million. Valencia's investment did not top 9 million euros.

Real Sociedad managed 8.5 million euros, Osasuna 8 million, Espanyol 5.55 million and Levante 5.1 million euros.

Malaga, by contrast, spent just 300 thousand euros on deals. Athletic Bilbao closed the window without spending a cent.

Read also:

See the most important deals of the final day of the transfer window

La Liga clubs' spending list

Real Madrid: 225 million euros

Barcelona: 184 million euros

Atletico Madrid: 123 million euros

Real Betis: 30.5 million euros

Deportivo La Coruna: 26 million euros

Elche: 23.25 million euros

Racing Santander: 20.5 million euros

Getafe: 19.5 million euros

Villarreal: 16.5 million euros

Sevilla: 15.5 million euros

Deportivo Alaves: 13 million euros

Celta Vigo: 11.8 million euros

Rayo Vallecano: 10.28 million euros

Valencia: 9 million euros

Real Sociedad: 8.5 million euros

Osasuna: 8 million euros

Espanyol: 5.55 million euros

Levante: 5.10 million euros

Malaga: 300 thousand euros

Athletic Bilbao: 0 euros

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