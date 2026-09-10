Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FC Bayern München v FK Bodo/Glimt - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Christian Guinin

Translated by

Unbelievable figure: Manuel Neuer sets new Champions League record at Bayern Munich

Champions League
M. Neuer
Bayern Munich vs Bodoe/Glimt
Bayern Munich
Bodoe/Glimt

Manuel Neuer made history once again in Bayern Munich’s Champions League opener.

Against Norwegian club Bodö/Glimt, the 40-year-old goalkeeper started again. Neuer has now become the Bayern player to feature in the most Champions League seasons for the Munich side.

Over 18 seasons in Europe's premier club competition, Neuer has played at least one match for Bayern. Until now, he had shared the record with club icon Thomas Müller, who managed the feat across 17 seasons.

Between FC Schalke 04 and Bayern, Neuer has made 162 Champions League appearances, conceding 155 goals and keeping 64 clean sheets. For Bayern alone, the 40-year-old has racked up 140 matches in Europe's premier club competition.

This season, Neuer remains first-choice goalkeeper for the German record champions, even if he now rotates regularly with his deputy and designated successor Jonas Urbig.

During the current campaign, Urbig filled in against VfL Osnabrück in the DFB Cup, for example. Neuer, though, was between the posts in both Bundesliga matches and in the Champions League against Bodö/Glimt.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google