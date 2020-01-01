Unacceptable for Kaizer Chiefs not to win league title - Nurkovic

The Soweto giants need to beat Baroka on Saturday night and hope Sundowns don't hammer Black Leopards by more than five goals

Striker Samir Nurkovic said while he doesn't know how and why couldn't win the league title for five years because he wasn't there, the first impression he had when he first arrived at Naturena was that this club deserved much more than the trophy drought they have gone through.

Amakhosi are in pole position to bag their first league title since 2015 as they are at the summit of the log with one match to go.

However, standing on their way is FC whom they have to beat convincingly on Saturday to be ensured of being crowned champions.

More teams

"I wasn't here for the past five seasons, but what I thought when I arrived at this big club, Kaizer Chiefs is that it's not acceptable to not win the title because [Chiefs] deserve everything the way everything is working in the club – everything is on the highest level, the players have basically everything," Nurkovic told the Amakhosi media team.

Having topped the standings since August 2019, Nurkovic believes Chiefs have worked hard to be where they are and vowed the players will give everything against Baroka to lift the trophy.

"So, we deserve to be on the first place and we've fought from the beginning of the season to be there, and we're going to fight in the last game for the entire 90 minutes to secure [the league title]," added the forward.

The forward also spoke of the joy he would feel to lift the league trophy in his first season at the club.

"I think it will mean a lot to the chairman because it's the 50-year celebration, and I'll be happy that in my first season I'd have won this title," added Nurkovic.

Article continues below

Apart from eyeing the league title, the Serbian marksman is also in the running for the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot award.

The 28-year-old is currently two goals behind both Peter Shalulile of and Gabadinho Mhango of .

This means he will have to score at least a hat-trick against Baroka to overtake both Shalulile and Mhango provided the two strikers don't score in their teams' respective matches.



Chiefs and Sundowns are tied at the top of the log, with Amakhosi boasting with a +4 superior goal difference.