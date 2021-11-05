Try Goal's Ultimate Soweto Derby quiz

Ed Dove
Nov 05, 2021 17:42 UTC +00:00
Backpagepix

Reckon you know all there is to know about Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates? Here are five questions to test your Soweto Derby mettle

Ahead of Saturday’s Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates showdown, try your hand at our ultimate Soweto Derby quiz.

In five short questions, you can show whether you’re a pro or an amateur when it comes to the ins and the outs of the biggest match in the South African football calendar.

In this quiz, Goal readers get the chance to answer five quick questions on the origins of the derby, the biggest and best players to have taken part in the bout, and the recent form guide between Bucs and the Amakhosi.

Editors' Picks

Vote now

Comment below and let us know how you did, or share your results on social media and show off your knowledge ahead of Saturday’s crunch clash.