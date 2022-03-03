Ukraine asks FIFA to postpone World Cup play-off against Scotland

Ukraine have asked FIFA to postpone their March 24 World Cup play-off match against Scotland due to Russia's military invasion of their borders.

The winner of the game would play either Wales or Austria for a place at the World Cup.

However, the urgent humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ukraine is of far greater priority and concern at this point than a football contest.

What has been said?

FIFA wrote in a statement that it would work to "find an appropriate solution".

"FIFA expresses its deepest solidarity to everybody affected by what is happening in Ukraine," the organisation told BBC. "A further update will be provided in due course."

Previously, Scotland sent a letter to Ukraine offering their support.

"Football is inconsequential amid conflict," said Scottish FA president Rod Petrie.

"But we have conveyed the strong sense of solidarity communicated to us by Scotland fans and citizens in recent days.

"[The SFA] have offered to support our Ukrainian colleagues' preparations as best we can in these unimaginably difficult circumstances."

How else has war in Ukraine impacted football?

Russia have been banned indefinitely from international FIFA play as well as UEFA club competitions, and players and coaches have left their domestic league in droves.

Additionally, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, who is Russian, has pledged to sell the team under government pressure.

Clubs including Schalke and Manchester United have also parted with Russia-based sponsors.

Meanwhile, much of the football world has united in solidarity with Ukraine.

