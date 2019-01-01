UJ Ladies head coach Baloyi upset by the unavailability of referees

The South African National Women's League was recently launched but it is already experiencing problems and this doesn't sit well with the teams

University of Johannesburg women's football team coach Jabulile Baloyi isn't impressed with how the National Women's League is managed.

On Tuesday, the league match between Touch Ladies and UJ Ladies started 90 minutes late because of the unavailability of referees for the newly-launched professional league in .

And Baloyi feels this can't be the way to go if women's football is to grow in this country.

"We can't be treated this way... We can't, we can't. Regardless of gender and everything but we cannot," said Baloyi in an interview with SABC Sport.

"We know that we are desperate as women's football to have a proper Premier League and such things are happening.

"Are the sponsors going to trust us to manage the sponsorship and to actually carry the style of the league forward and grow it from what it is now?" she asked.

"So, I'm heavily disappointed," added Baloyi.

Despite being inconvenienced on the day, UJ Ladies went on to beat Touch Ladies 4-2 in Polokwane.

When the league was launched in August, the South African Football Association (Safa) confirmed that it was still trying to market the league and attract sponsors.

However, Baloyi's comments have highlighted some of the problems currently facing the National Women's League.

Several matches have already been shown live on television in order for investors to come on board and pump money into the league.