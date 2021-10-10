Uganda vs Rwanda: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Uganda will host neighbours Rwanda in their fourth match of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers at St Mary’s Kitende Stadium in Kampala on Sunday.
The Cranes will head into the match having won the first meeting three days ago as a goal from Fahad Bayo handed them a 1-0 result at Nyamirambo Stadium in Kigali.
|Game
|Uganda vs Rwanda
|Date
|Sunday, October 10, 2021
|Time
|16:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Uganda, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Uganda TV channel
|Online stream
|UBC/Azam TV
|NONE
|Outside Uganda TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Uganda squad
|Goalkeepers
|Ismail Watenga (Chippa United, South Africa), Charles Lukwago (KCCA, Uganda), Joel Mutakubwa (Express, Uganda).
|Defenders
|Isaac Muleme (Viktoria Zizkov, Czech Republic), Mustapha Kizza (CF Montréal, Canada), Enock Walusimbi (Express, Uganda), Joseph Benson Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Murushid Juuko (Express, Uganda), Innocent Wafula (Mbarara City, Uganda), Denis Iguma (KCCA, Uganda), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa, Uganda), and Abdul Aziizi Kayondo (Vipers, Uganda).
|Midfielders
|Khalid Aucho (Young Africans, Tanzania), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers, Uganda), Moses Waiswa (SuperSport United, South Africa), and Ibrahim Orit (Vipers, Uganda).
|Forwards
|Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Yunus Sentamu (Vipers, Uganda), Milton Karisa (Vipers, Uganda), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Richard Basangwa (Vipers, Uganda), and Steven Mukwala (URA, Uganda).
Uganda will miss the services of skipper Khalid Aucho for the home fixture owing to suspension.
The 28-year-old midfielder, who recently signed for Tanzania giants Yanga SC, was booked in 63rd minute during the game against Rwanda and it was his second yellow card of the campaign after being booked against Kenya.
Bobosi Byaruhanga will most likely be handed Aucho’s defensive role alongside Taddeo Lwanga while goalkeeper Charles Lukwago will captain the side if he gets a start.
Probable XI for Uganda: Lukwago, Iguma, Muleme, Walusimbi, Juuko, Lwanga, Byaruhanga, Waiswa, Karisa, Okwi, Ochaya.
|Position
|Rwanda squad
|Goalkeepers
|Emery Mvuyekure (Tusker, Kenya), Eric Ndayishimiye (AS Kigali), Clement Twizere Buhake (Strommen IF, Norway), Fiacre Ntwari (AS Kigali, Rwanda), and Olivier Kwizera.
|Defenders
|Abdul Rwatubyaye (Shkupi FK, Macedonia), Salomon Nirisarike (Urartu, Armenia), Thierry Manzi (Dila Gori, Georgia), Fitina Omborenga (APR), Emmanuel Imanishimwe (FAR Rabat, Egypt), Emery Bayisenge (AS Kigali), Denis Rukundo (AS Kigali), Eric Rutanga (Police FC), Bryan Clovis Ngwabije (SC Lyon, France), Clement Niyigenda (Rayon), Ange Mutsinzi, Christina Ishimwe (AS Kigali), Hassan Karera (APR) and Faustin Usengimana (Police).
|Midfielders
|Olivier Niyonzima, Kevin Muhire, Isaac Nsengiyumva (Express, Uganda), Djihad Bizimana (KMSK Deinze, Belgium), Djabel Manishimwe (APR), Martin Fabrice Twizeyimana (Police), Yannick Mukunzi (Sandvikens, Sweden), Rafael York (AFC Eskilstuna, Sweden), Eric Nsabimana (Police) and Haruna Niyonzima (AS Kigali).
|Forwards
|Muhadjiri Hakizimana (Police), Savio Dominique Nshuti (Police), Meddie Kagere (Simba SC, Tanzania), Jacques Tuyisenge (APR), Jean Bertrand Iradukunda (Gasogi), Lague Byiringiro (APR), Alain Kwitonda (APR), Yves Mugunga (APR), Onesme Twizerimana (Musanze) and Innocent Nshuti (APR).
Rwanda coach Vincent Mashami will have the same squad for the fixture as the Amavubi seek to earn revenge away from home.
Probable XI for Rwanda: Mvuyekure, Twizeyimana, Byiringiro, Niyonzima, Nirisarike, Muhire, Mukunzi, Niyigenda, Rwatubyaye, Tuyisenge, Kagere.
Match Preview
Uganda kicked off their campaign to reach Qatar with a 0-0 draw against Kenya in Nairobi and then secured a 1-1 draw against Mali in Kampala, while Rwanda suffered a 1-0 defeat against Mali in their opener in Morocco before a 1-1 draw against Kenya in Kigali.
The win in Kigali saw Uganda reach five points from three matches while Rwanda have one point.
In another group match also on Sunday, Mali, who are topping Group E with seven points, will travel to face Kenya, whom they humiliated 5-0 in the first meeting on Thursday.