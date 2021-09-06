Uganda vs Mali: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Uganda will strive to end their bad run of results against Mali when the two sides face off in a 2022 World Cup qualifying match at St Mary’s Kitende Stadium in Kampala on Monday.
The Cranes started their campaign to reach Qatar with a 0-0 draw against neighbours Kenya on Thursday while Mali won their first match after beating Rwanda 1-0 in Kigali courtesy of a goal scored by Adama Traore.
With Kenya and Rwanda playing out to a 1-1 draw at Nyamirambo Stadium in Kigali on Sunday, Uganda have a good chance to claim the top spot from Mali after two rounds of matches if they win the home fixture.
|Game
|Uganda vs Mali
|Date
|Monday, September 06, 2021
|Time
|16:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Uganda, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Uganda TV channel
|Online stream
|UBC
|NONE
|Outside Uganda TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Uganda squad
|Goalkeepers
|Ismail Watenga (Chippa United, South Africa), Charles Lukwago (KCCA, Uganda), Joel Mutakubwa (Express, Uganda).
|Defenders
|Isaac Muleme (Viktoria Zizkov, Czech Republic), Mustapha Kizza (CF Montréal, Canada), Enock Walusimbi (Express, Uganda), Joseph Benson Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Murushid Juuko (Express, Uganda), Innocent Wafula (Mbarara City, Uganda), Denis Iguma (KCCA, Uganda), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa, Uganda), and Abdul Aziizi Kayondo (Vipers, Uganda).
|Midfielders
|Khalid Aucho (Young Africans, Tanzania), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers, Uganda), Moses Waiswa (SuperSport United, South Africa), and Ibrahim Orit (Vipers, Uganda).
|Forwards
|Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Yunus Sentamu (Vipers, Uganda), Milton Karisa (Vipers, Uganda), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Richard Basangwa (Vipers, Uganda), and Steven Mukwala (URA, Uganda).
The Cranes have received a boost heading into the fixture as captain Emmanuel Okwi, who was injured during the game against the Harambee Stars, was cleared to play but they will miss the services of defender Halid Lwaliwa, who picked up an injury after playing only four minutes against Kenya.
The Uganda camp also saw an addition of three players after the team touched down in Kampala - Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (midfielder), Martin Kizza (forward), and Kenneth Semakula (defender) – who were recalled to bolster the side.
Prior to the match, Uganda coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic spoke of the respect he has for Mali but insisted they will go on the attack.
“We all know the World Cup is the highest level of competition for any team and we have analysed our first game against Kenya and tried to rectify the challenges ahead of tomorrow’s [Monday] game against Mali,” Micho told Fufa Media on Sunday.
“We have huge respect for Mali but only when they have the ball, so we will also strive to have the ball more and make sure we attack them.”
Probable XI for Uganda: Lukwago, Iguma, Muleme, Walusimbi, Juuko, Aucho, Byaruhanga, Waiswa, Karisa, Okwi, Ochaya.
|Position
|Mali squad
|Goalkeepers
|Djigui Diarra (Yanga SC, Tanzania), Ibrahim Bozzo Mounkoro (TP Mazembe, RD Congo), Ismael Diawara (Malmo, Sweden), and Mohamed Niare (Stade Malien, Mali).
|Defenders
|Hamari Traore (Rennes, France), Falaye Sacko (Victoria Guimaraes, Portugal), Mahame Siby (Strasbourg, France), Charles Traore (FC Nantes, France), Mamadou Fofana (Amiens, France), Boubacar Kiki Kouyate (FC Metz, France), and Senou Coulibaly (Dijon, France).
|Midfielders
|Diadie Samassekou (Hoffenheim, Germany), Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig, Germany) Kouame Nguessan Rominique (Troyes, France), Lassana Coulibaly (Salernitana, Italy), Adama Noss Traore (Hatayspor, Turkey), Mohamed Camara (RB Salzburg, Austria), Aliou Dieng (Ahly, Egypt), and Cheick Doucouré (Lens, France).
|Forwards
|Moussa Djenepo (Southampton, England), Moussa Doumbia (Reims, France), Adama Traore (Sheriff Tiraspol, Moldova), Ibrahima Kane (Vorskla Poltava CF, Ukraine), El Bilal Toure (Reims, France), Mahamadou Doucoure (Nimes, France), Ibrahima Kone (Sarpsborg, Norway), Hamidou Sinayoko ( Onze-Créateurs, Mali), and Lassine Sinayoko ( Auxerre, France).
The West Africans will bank on their experienced players in the travelling squad to secure their second successive win on Monday.
Some of the key players include Moussa Djenepo, who turns out for Premier League side Southampton, Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig, Germany), Lassana Coulibaly (Salernitana, Italy), and Aliou Dieng (Al Ahly, Egypt).
Probable XI for Mali: Mounkoro, H.Traore, Sacko, C. Traore, Kouyate, L. Coulibaly, Haidara, Dieng, Djenepo, A. Traore, Kone.
Match Preview
Uganda and Mali have met five times in history with the East African nation yet to beat the West Africans.
Mali have picked up two wins against Uganda in the five matches, with the other three ending in draws. The two teams last met in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations with the game ending in a 1-1 draw.
In that match it was Uganda who scored first courtesy of Farouk Miya before Yves Bissouma levelled matters for Les Aigles, but the Cranes are currently on a run of eight matches without a win.
Mali are topping Group E with three points, from one match, Kenya are second on two points, though they have played two matches, while Uganda are third with one point from their one match.
Rwanda, who have also played two matches, are sitting last with one point.