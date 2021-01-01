Uganda President Museveni honours Mamelodi Sundowns' Onyango with brand new Mitsubishi SUV

The veteran custodian retired recently after serving the Cranes for more than a decade

Uganda President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has gifted Cranes legend Denis Onyango a brand new Mitsubishi SUV as appreciation for his unwavering and unselfish service to the country for the past 16 years.

The 36-year-old was invited by the Head of State, who had expressed his intentions to honour him, after his positive impact at the national team and football at large in the East Africa country.

"Onyango has been a role model for many in Uganda, and I compliment him for what he has done," Museveni said in his speech.

"As a government we will try to come up with a way of retaining our athletes here to nurture others.

"We thank all the sportsmen and women for what they have achieved despite the fact the Government has not offered full support."

The veteran custodian, who was accompanied by his mother and sister, appreciated the gift by the President, stating he opted to retire because he had served for long.

"I thank you, the President, for deciding to honour me with this amazing gift," Onyango said.

"I also take this opportunity to thank all the Ugandans for their support; however, I felt it was my time to retire. I have diligently served the country and it is time for others to get the chance as well."

The Masandawana shot-stopper has shaped the national team for more than a decade until he announced he will not be part of the team anymore to focus on his club.

He helped the East African heavyweights to back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations finals and went on to win the Caf Champions League in 2016 with Sundowns, and later on, won Africa's best goalkeeper and the continent’s best player based in Africa.

Onyango announced his retirement from the Uganda national team on April 12.

Having amassed over 70 caps with the Cranes since 2005, Onyango's announcement came exactly two weeks after they failed to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations finals under his captaincy.

Other players who have retired recently are Hassan Wasswa and Michael Azira.

Uganda will start their post-Onyango era in the forthcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers, where they have been pooled with Kenya, Mali, and Rwanda.