Uganda's Kizza released by MLS side CF Montreal

Uganda international Mustafa Kizza is among 12 players who have been released by Major Soccer League (MLS) side CF Montreal.

While Kenya's Victor Wanyama and seven other players will serve their contracts until next season, Kizza leaves after finding it hard to break into the first team.

"CF Montreal announced Tuesday that the club has exercised options for 12 players on its roster," the outfit said.

"Montreal have exercised options for goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois, defenders Zachary Brault-Guillard, Keesean Ferdinand, Joel Waterman, and Karifa Yao, as well as midfielders Jean Aniel-Assi, Mathieu Choiniere, Ahmed Hamdi, Sean Rea, Nathan Saliba, Joaquin Torres, and Rida Zouhir.

"Goalkeeper James Pantemis, defenders Zorhan Bassong, Kamal Miller, and Robert Thorkelsson, midfielders Ismael Kone, Djordje Mihailovic, Matko Miljevic, Samuel Piette and [Victor] Wanyama, as well as forwards Bjorn Johnsen, Romell Quioto, Sunusi Ibrahim, and Mason Toye are all under contract for next season.

"The club will not exercise its option on goalkeeper Sebastian Breza [option to purchase], defenders Mustafa Kizza, Aljaz 'Kiki' Struna, and midfielders Jean-Yves Ballou Tabla, Clement Bayiha, Tomas Giraldo, and Emanuel Maciel.

"Defender Rudy Camacho’s contract will end in 2021. In the coming days, the club will also provide an update regarding a forthcoming agreement with midfielder Lassi Lappalainen."

As he bid CF Montreal farewell, Kizza discussed his pleasure to have worked with the team and former coach, Thierry Henry.

"Thank you for everything CF Montreal, it has been a pleasure," the product of the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC), tweeted.

"It was an honour to play under a coach like [Thierry] Henry, all the other coaches and my amazing teammates, all the people who work at the club behind the scenes who have done so much for me. Thank you."

Wanyama and the remaining players will return to the pitch between February 15 and 17 for the Round of 16 Concacaf Champions League first leg, with the second leg scheduled to be played between February 22 and 24.