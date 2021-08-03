UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings against England over Euro 2020 final disturbances

The nation faces punishment for the lack of order and discipline of its supporters, charges related to the chaotic scenes at Wembley

UEFA has confirmed that it will pursue disciplinary action against the English Football Association (FA) due to the incidents that marred the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

The clash in July, won by Italy against the hosts on penalties following a 1-1 draw at extra time, was overshadowed by violent disturbances in and outside the stadium as well as at several gathering points for supporters across central London.

And following an investigation, the European governing body plans to sanction the FA for its fans' behaviour.

What was said?

"Following an investigation conducted by a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector into the events involving supporters which occurred inside and around the stadium during the UEFA EURO 2020 final match between the national teams of Italy and England played on 11 July at Wembley Stadium, London, disciplinary proceedings have been opened against the English Football Association for a potential violation of Article 16(2)(h) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations for a lack of order or discipline by its supporters," UEFA signalled in a statement released on Tuesday.

The bigger picture

As well as this latest charge, England were also charged with four other infractions revealed by UEFA in the aftermath of the Euro 2020 final in July.

The offences under investigation are:

• Invasion of the field of play by its supporters - Article 16(2)(a) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR)

• Throwing of objects by its supporters - Article 16(2)(b) DR

• Disturbance caused by its supporters during the national anthem - Article 16(2)(g) DR

• Lighting of a firework by its supporters - Article 16(2)(c) DR

The FA has additionally begun its own independent review of the incidents, stating at the time: "A key emphasis of the findings will be to ensure that lessons are learned and such disgraceful scenes are never able to be repeated. We continue to work with the relevant authorities in support of their efforts to identify those responsible and hold them to account."

