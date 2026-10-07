English football officials are growing anxious about the prospect of Manchester City featuring in next season's Champions League, even if the club is relegated from the Premier League.

City face a battery of harsh penalties if their appeal fails. An independent commission found the club guilty of every breach of the Premier League's financial rules across nine seasons, as well as the majority of charges relating to non-cooperation with the league's investigation.

The commission ruled that City had inflated sponsorship revenues by around £830 million through sham contracts and concealed a further £90 million in costs.

Without those breaches, the panel concluded, City would have fallen foul of the required profitability and sustainability rules between the 2009-2010 and 2017-2018 seasons.

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The club deny all the charges and have lodged an appeal.

Penalties that could reach relegation

Lose the appeal and City are staring at a raft of punishments: a points deduction, financial fines, even expulsion from the Premier League.

But according to the "BBC", prominent English football officials fear City could keep playing in the Champions League and other European competitions next season, provided they qualify on the pitch.

How can City take part in Europe despite relegation?

City are in the thick of this season's Champions League. Win it for the second time in their history and they book automatic qualification for the next edition.

Even without the trophy, the club could still secure a European berth through their league finish, whether in the Champions League, the Europa League or the Europa Conference League, depending on where they land in the table.

Here lies the problem. No automatic mechanism exists to keep City out of European competitions they qualify for on merit.

UEFA grant their licences on the basis of a club's current financial standing, the report notes, which leaves the legal grounds for refusing City a European licence unclear at this stage.

Will UEFA intervene?

Even so, senior figures in English and European football understand the damage that would be done if City were hammered at home and then carried on in the Champions League as if nothing had happened.

The Premier League investigation also found City guilty of five breaches of UEFA's own profitability and sustainability rules.

That gives UEFA a possible opening. European football's governing body could launch an independent investigation under its disciplinary regulations, hunting for a legal route to bar City from continental competition should their eligibility be confirmed under whatever penalties are handed down.