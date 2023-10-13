Uefa Europa League star reveals how former Orlando Pirates winger Mark Mayambela helped him shape his career

Mihlali Mayambela spoke about his relationship with older brother Mark Maymabela.

Mihlali reveals relationship between him and his brother

Mayambela Junior is in the Bafana Bafana set-up

He is expected to be part of Bafana's Afcon squad

WHAT HAPPENED: Mihlali Mayambela, the younger brother of former Orlando Pirates, SuperSport United and Cape Town City star, Mark 'Professor' Mayambela, says the retired star has played a major role in shaping his future. The young Mayambela plies his trade at Uefa Europa League side Aris Limassol in Cyprus and has been a regular feature at Bafana Bafana under Hugo Broos.

WHAT WAS SAID: "He had a big influence on my life. I remember while we were growing up, he used to tease me a lot with his dribbles. I would get upset because I could not do what he was doing because I was still very young.

"I was competing with him at the same time, but those were nice moments that we shared together. I spent a lot of time with him, actually more than any other member of the family, and he helped me a lot," the Bafana star told members of the media.

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mayambela has made over 100 appearances in the Premier Soccer League and while his talent has seen him attract interest from Sweden side Djurgårdens IF where he spent one year - it has rubbed off positively on his younger brother.

"Things that I learnt from him are what I saw happen to him because he is not a guy who talks a lot. I saw a lot of things happen to him and I learnt a lot from those things, and it is fair to say that without him there wouldn’t be Mihlali.

"He had better talent than me, that’s for sure, but maybe I had other strengths that he didn’t have and they worked for me. The main reason I left overseas was that I wanted to be my own man," Mihlali said.

WHAT'S NEXT: Mayambela Jnr is expected to continue starring for Bafana, unlike his brother, who did not have the best of careers in the senior national team. And Mihlali is glad that his career took him to a different route as he did not want to live in the shadows of his brother.

"No, not even 50%. He didn’t reach his full potential and he knows this because I have told him, but maybe he will fulfil his potential as a coach.

"I wanted to do my own thing, learn from my mistakes and not to live in someone’s shadow. The move happened after the Bayhill tournament in Cape Town and it was a good step for me," he said.