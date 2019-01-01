Uefa Champions League: Tau can help Club Brugge to shock Real Madrid – Morris

The retired Bafana defender has backed the 25-year-old to upset the Spanish giants in the European competition

With Bafana Bafana and striker Percy Tau expected to make his debut in the Uefa for the Belgian side against , former Bafana defender Nasief Morris has backed him to do well in on Tuesday.

The group stage clash is set to be staged at Santiago Bernabeu with the former hitman is currently enjoying his best form in Europe.

Tau has scored three goals and as many assists for the Belgian club so far in all competitions and Morris player has stated that his influence can compound Madrid’s problems in .

“It’s good for South African football and I was thinking about it that this is the biggest game in his career against one of the big teams in the world,” Morris told Goal.

“Real’s performance has not been good at home this season and when you look at their recent performances, you can expect anything in this match.

“This is a good opportunity for him and this will definitely inspire many South African players that dreams do come true if you believe and work hard.

“I was just telling the young players during my coaching clinic that such opportunities are possible if you work hard. I am also trying to make a difference and ensure the boys go to Europe and further their careers. I am hopeful that my efforts will reap the rewards because we can have more players like Tau abroad.”

Speaking about the 'Lion King’s current form and heading the home of Europe's most successful club, the former Uefa Champions League player with Panathinaikos believes the 25-year-old Tau can upset the Spanish giants.

“He can cause an upset because he is in good form now and we cannot say the same about Madrid. I think if he can take his form into this game, then he can make an impact against Madrid,” continued Morris.

“This is a big opportunity for him and his confidence is high, I believe he will do well. Scoring a goal will boost his confidence and I think they do have an advantage.

“As I said, we all have dreams and for a young boy from to go and play at this stage against a big team is definitely a dream come true.

“Tau’s story is simple, it shows us that dreams are possible and he is one of the best examples that when you go abroad, don’t play for a year or two and come back home.

“It’s an opportunity for him to impress, this is an opportunity because the scouts are watching these games. You know he plays for a small team and in a small league but he can go higher when he plays at such level - we can expect big things for him in the future.”

On the match and advice for the Witbank-born striker, the 38-year-old legend has wished Tau the best of luck, stating that even if he doesn’t score he just has to play and enjoy his game.

“I think it’s possible, they can beat Madrid because they have their own struggles at home. I think whatever happens in Spain will still give them a chance to do better at home in the home leg,” predicted the legend.

“I just want to wish him all the best and his teammates. He just has to enjoy the game and even if he doesn’t score, it’s okay if he can have a good game hopefully."