UEFA Champions League: How to watch live streaming of Barcelona v Manchester United and Manchester City v Tottenham
The second leg of the UEFA Champions League quater-finals is upon us and the suspense is keeping everyone on tenterhooks.
Of the four English sides in the final eight, two have managed to win as Tottenham defeated Manchester City 1-0 at their new stadium in north London and Liverpool beat FC Porto 2-0 at Anfield while Manchester United went down by a solitary goal against Barcelona at Old Trafford. In the only draw in the first leg, Ajax and Juventus played out a 1-1 draw in the Netherlands.
Now we are set for the second legs of the quarter-finals.
Viewers in Thailand, Philippines, Cambodia and Laos will be able to watch the live stream of the Barcelona v Manchester United and Manchester City v Tottenham clashes on all platforms of Goal.
Apart from the website, the live streaming of the two clashes will be available on the Facebook, Twitter and YouTube platforms of Goal Thailand, Goal Philippines, Goal Cambodia and Goal Laos..
April 17, Wednesday
Barcelona v Manchester United – Camp Nou, 2.00 am (Laos, Thailand and Cambodia), 3.00 am (Philippines)
April 11, Thursday
Manchester City v Tottenham – City of Manchester Stadium, 2.00 am (Laos, Thailand and Cambodia), 3.00 am (Philippines)
The streaming links shall be made available on the Facebook and Twitter platforms of Goal Philippines, Goal Cambodia and Goal Laos on the two matchdays.
Viewers are requested to keep an eye on the above platforms on April 17 and 18 to be able to view the live streams of the two mouthwatering fixtures.