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UEFA Champions League Trophy(C)Getty Images
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

UEFA announces the best player of the Champions League matchday

Galatasaray vs Barcelona
Galatasaray
Barcelona
Champions League
LASK vs Liverpool
LASK
Liverpool
Viking vs Bayern Munich
Viking
Bayern Munich
Inter vs Club Brugge
Inter
Club Brugge
B. Barcola
L. Yamal
H. Kane
N. Tresoldi
Türkiye
Spain
Austria
England
Norway
Germany
Italy
Belgium
France

The round saw a clear abundance of goals

UEFA named their best player of the Champions League's second round of fixtures on Thursday, following Tuesday and Wednesday's action.

 Wednesday evening brought the curtain down on the second round of the league phase, and the goals flowed.

Bradley Barcola took the honour. The Liverpool star hit a hat-trick against LASK on Wednesday night to claim UEFA's player of the week award.

Few would argue with the choice. The former Paris Saint-Germain man was central to Liverpool's crushing 6-3 win in Austria.

Signed from Paris Saint-Germain for 145 million euros, he grabbed his first goals for his new club in that very match.

Second place went to Niccolo Tresoldi of Club Brugge, who also scored a hat-trick, his coming against Inter Milan.

 Harry Kane finished third after his double for Bayern Munich against Viking. Lamine Yamal took fourth, the Barcelona teenager having set up two goals in the 4-1 win over Galatasaray.



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