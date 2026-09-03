Ueda sends Ancelotti Jr flying: Lille, a night at the top of Ligue 1

Japan international Ayase Ueda came off the bench to score in the 73rd minute and fire Davide Ancelotti's Lille to the top of the Ligue 1 table for one night on seven points after two wins and a draw. Signed from Feyenoord in the summer after finishing as the Eredivisie's top scorer, the new arrival made an instant impact in Toulouse by breaking the deadlock in a difficult game.

Before that, Giroud and his team-mates had struggled in the first half: first Venezuela's Casseres hit the crossbar, then the home side saw a penalty appeal turned down after a VAR check. The decisive moment arrived after the break. Off went the former AC Milan man himself, on came Ueda, and he scored to send the Bretons on their way.