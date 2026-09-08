Ayase Ueda scored for Lille OSC in the Champions League for the first time. It was not enough to prevent defeat against Real Betis (2-3), not least because of a mindlessly stupid red card for Ethan Mbappé. Erling Haaland was once again worth his weight in gold for Manchester City.

FC Porto - Manchester City 0-2

Manchester City looked vulnerable early on in Porto. The visitors grew into the game as the first half went on and were unlucky not to score, with goalkeeper Diogo Costa denying Haaland and Phil Foden.

Porto did not manage a single shot on target before the break for the first time since the 2003/04 season. William Gomes had an effort from an offside position, but sent it well wide. The teams went in at 0-0.

After the restart, City came flying out in the rain and Haaland headed in off the post soon after. Porto had openings too: Alberto Costa flicked the ball on, but Nehuén Pérez could only just fail to turn it in. With the lead still slender, City had a few nervy moments, and Gianluigi Donnarumma did not inspire much confidence.

Controversy followed when Marc Guéhi caught Porto player Gabri Veiga in the face with his arm. Referee Szymon Marciniak took no action and VAR Pol van Boekel did not intervene either.

Enzo Maresca's side stood firm late on, then Haaland struck again to seal the win and start their European campaign with three points. It was a good dress rehearsal for next weekend's derby with Manchester United.

Lille OSC - Real Betis 2-3

Ueda reacted quickest in the 12th minute and headed in the 1-0 from close range. It was the former Feyenoord player's second goal for Lille after he had already scored once in Ligue 1. Real Betis hit back and levelled in the 33rd minute when Marc Bartra headed in for the visitors.

Headers kept deciding it, and Alexsandro powered a corner into the top corner a few minutes later. Real Betis wiped out the deficit quickly after half-time. Isco swung in a free-kick and Bartra headed into the right corner, then former AZ player Troy Parrott, who had already missed conspicuously before the break, slotted in the 2-3 soon after.

Lille's task grew even harder when Ethan Mbappé blatantly threw an elbow and saw a straight red card. Real Betis calmly saw out the match with the extra man and took three points back to Spain.