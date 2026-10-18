Udinese collapse amid boos: beaten 3-0 at home by Lecce, Runjaic’s position now at risk

Serie A, matchday 6





Udinese-Lecce 0-3

Goalscorers: 11' Gaspar (L), 33' N'Dri (L), 86' Siebert (U)





After four straight defeats, Udinese return to action on Sunday at 12.30pm, hosting Lecce at the Bluenergy Stadium in the seventh round of the league season. Lecce made an encouraging start but have lost their last two matches and want to start picking up points again.





UDINESE - Okoye; Ebosse, Solet, Alaba (Palma from 46'); Vojvoda, Zarraga (Piotrowski from 46'), Karlstrom, Kamara (Arizala from 46'); Ekkelenkamp, Chakvetadze; Davis.





LECCE - Falcone; Veiga, Gaspar, Tiago Gabriel, Gallo; Coulibaly (Kaba from 41'), Ngom, Maleh; Ndri, Geubbels, Fatah.





Booked: Kamara (U)

The goals





33' - N'Dri scores with his chest in a goalmouth scramble from a corner, wrong-footing Okoye!

11' - Gallo delivers from the corner flag and Gaspar heads home!



