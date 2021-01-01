Uchenna Kanu the heroine as Linkopings shock Evelyn Ijeh's Hackens

The Super Falcons star was in excellent form as her lone effort steered her side to a stunning win over the champions

Uchenna Kanu netted the winner for Linkopings as they beat Evelyn Ijeh's Hackens 1-0 in their Swedish Damallsvenskan tie on Saturday.

The Nigeria international had continued from where she left off last season, inspiring Andree Jeglertz's side to its first win of the season following a 2-1 triumph against AIK the last time out.

Despite a 5-2 Cup loss to Ijeh's Hackens last month, Kanu made her mark, getting on the scoresheet and she was handed her third starting role and made a huge contribution at Bravida Arena.

The Delta Queens product struck the matchwinner in the 19th minute thanks to Therese Simonsson's assist to ensure Jeglertz's side recorded a second defeat on the bounce this season.

Kanu's goal condemned Mats Gren's ladies to their first ever defeat since they were renamed from Goteborg and also avenged their Swedish Cup group stage elimination in March.

Kanu was in action from the start to finish of the encounter against Hackens and took her goal tally to five in all competitions this term.

On the other hand, Nigerian-Swedish born Ijeh saw the final 20 minutes of the game after replacing Pauline Hammarlund but could not save her side from their unfortunate defeat at home.



The result means Linkopings climbed four places to fourth in the Swedish Damallsvenskan table with six points from three, while Hackens remain in third with seven points after four games this term.

In their next ties, Hackens host Eskilstuna United on May 8, while Linkopings welcome Faith Michael and Anam Imo's Pitea.