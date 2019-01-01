U23 Afcon: 'Will be difficult leaving tournament without anything' - Ghana captain Yaw Yeboah

The Ghana No.10 looks ahead to their final game at the continental gathering in Egypt

skipper Yaw Yeboah believes it would be a bitter pill to swallow should they leave the Africa U23 Cup of Nations in without achieving any of their targets.

On their first appearance at the continental showpiece since its inception in 2011, the Black Meteors began the competition with a double ambition of finishing among the top three to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and winning the cup.

A semi-final defeat to Cote d'Ivoire, however, means Ibrahim Tanko's outfit are out of the running for the trophy, and have only one last chance to secure an Olympic ticket when they face in the third-place play-off fixture on Friday.

"It will be a very complicated and tough match," Yeboah said at the pre-match press conference.

"With all what we’ve done, it will be difficult to leave without anything at all.

"We will give our best to get this Olympic qualification."

Interestingly, Ghana beat South Africa en route to their last appearance at the Olympic Games in 2004.

Amaglug-glug, meanwhile, suffered a 3-0 loss to hosts in the semi-final on Tuesday.

"We have forgotten the defeat against Egypt," South Africa captain Tercious Malepe said.

Article continues below

"We are totally focused on this very important match for South African football.

"It will not be easy at all, but we have the means to do it."

Finalists Egypt and Cote d'Ivoire have already secured Africa's first two slots for the Olympics.

