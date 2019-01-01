U23 Afcon: South Africa lose to Egypt as Olympic dreams are placed on ice

Amaglug-glug still have a chance to qualify for an Olympic spot when they face Ghana in a third-place play-off match on Friday

A late brace by Abdel Rahman Magdi and Ramadan Sobhi's penalty saw run 3-0 victors against to reach the Africa Under-23 Cup of Nations final on Tuesday.

Hosts turned on the style in the second half to set up a final date with who beat earlier on in the day.

More importantly for Egypt, they qualified for the 2020 Olympic Games.

Following a goalless first half, Sobhi broke the deadlock 14 minutes after the interval by converting from the penalty spot while Magdi netted twice in the last six minutes of the match.

It was a blow to South Africa's hopes of a consecutive appearance at the Olympic Games but they can still qualify if they beat Ghana in Friday's third-place play-off.

South Africa dominated possession but went on to succumb to the hosts who were firm to repel the relentless attacks early in the game.

Kamohelo Mahlatsi provided an early threat for Amaglug-glug while Mostafa Abdallah was denied by South Africa goalkeeper Darren Johnson 15 minutes into the match.

South Africa captain Tercious Malepe and Katlego Mohamme were resolute at the back to keep at bay various attacks from the Egyptians.

On the other end Luther Singh and SuperSport United's Sipho Mbule kept Egypt on their toes.

The deadlock was broken on 59 minutes when winger Sobhi beat Johnson from the penalty spot after a handball inside the box.

Article continues below

Attempts for a comeback by South Africa were futile and Magdi punished Siyabonga Ngezana's failure to clear the danger for Egypt's second goal six minutes from time.

Ismaily midfielder Magdi put the contest beyond South Africa's reach from long range with a minute remaining.

South Africa will now hope to beat Ghana on Friday to claim the remaining Olympic slot from Africa.